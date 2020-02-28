MGA also inducts first-ever Hall of Fame members.

February 28, 2020, San Francisco—At MGS20, Mobile Growth Association’s (MGA) flagship event held at the Hotel Nikko, the winners of the MGS mBolden Women of the Year Awards were announced. The awards honor exceptional female mobile app marketers for their contributions to the industry.

A panel of judges narrowed down the initial submissions made through MobileGrowthSummit.com to three finalists for each category. This year the awards received more than double the number of nominations received last year with over 200 nominations of world-class female professionals from around the globe. Those finalists included:

Nancy Peters, Director of Business Development, Chocolate Platform

Ngozi Ogbonna, Senior Director, Fairygodboss

Ali Cohn, Senior Manager, App Developer Sales, Google

Michele Webb, VP of US Growth & Programmatic, Headway

Tammy Nam, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, PicsArt for Mobile Growth Leader

Iris Hu, Marketing Manager, Jump Ramp Games

Jessica Osorio, Mobile Growth Lead, Mozilla

Päivi Pütsepp, Director of UA, Unity Technologies

All of the nominees who were not selected by the judges as finalists were then entered into the People’s Choice Awards to be voted on by the community.

One of the People’s Choice Award winners is Ashleigh Rankin, Brand Partnerships - Performance at Reddit. “It means the world to me that my colleagues and friends see me as an important figure in the world of mobile,” says Rankin. “I've been working in mobile advertising since the beginning of my career and I have always been passionate about how to reach and delight users on the most personal of devices. To be acknowledged as a leader in the space is truly overwhelming. Ultimately, I wouldn't be here without my amazing team and the support of my Reddit family, and I'm thankful that I get to be part of a company that I'm so passionate about.”

Rising Star Award winner Jessica Osorio, Mobile Growth Lead at Mozilla, was also ecstatic to have been honored at MGS20: "To have my expertise and contribution to the mobile industry, be acknowledged by peers both within and outside of my company is both motivating and validating. I'm driven by passion and curiosity and believe that you get results from what you put in. Every day, I bring relentless energy to my craft, pursuing results and most importantly, to learning. The mobile industry has allowed me to grow and understand something new at the same time. I've made so many meaningful connections working alongside so many bright people. Receiving this award motivates me to keep dedicating that energy to my career and it validates the milestones and achievements I've attained."

“Congratulations to this year’s winners of the MGS mBolden Women of the Year Awards,” says Jen Laloup, CEO of MGA. “We’re excited to recognize these outstanding professionals for their contributions to the mobile industry - and to the larger tech world. It was wonderful to have so many of these groundbreaking women among us at MGS20. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

mBolden’s Co-President, Lara Mehanna, says, “mBolden is honored to partner with the Mobile Growth Summit to recognize the remarkable achievements of these women in mobile. We congratulate all the winners and thank them for representing the ideals of mBolden by connecting, inspiring, and emboldening women as they progress through their careers. We look forward to seeing what is next for all of them!”

The winners of the MGS mBolden Women of the Year Awards

Champion of Women

Female expert and thought leader in the industry. Can show tangible results, driving growth and/or ROI for her company.

Nancy Peters, Director Business Development, Chocolate Platform

Ngozi Ogbonna, Senior Director, Fairygodboss

Mobile Growth Leader

Someone who is a mentor for women and/or spearheaded an initiative to drive diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Michele Webb, VP of US Growth & Programmatic, Headway

Tammy Nam, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, PicsArt

Rising Star

Under 6 years of experience within the field and can show tangible results to drive growth and/or ROI for her company.

Iris Hu, Marketing Manager, Jump Ramp Games

Jessica Osorio, Mobile Growth Lead, Mozilla

People’s Choice Award

Ashleigh Rankin, Brand Partnerships - Performance, Reddit, Inc.

Katie Wilson, TapOnIt Founder & CEO

Additional People’s Choice Winners will be announced at MGS Canada and MGS Europe

To learn more about the winners, keep an eye out on the MGA blog for Q&As with the winners over the coming weeks. And visit the MGA Awards page here: https://www.mobilegrowthsummit.com/awards.

First-Ever MGS Hall of Fame Inductees

At MGS20, MGA also announced the MGA Hall of Fame sponsored by MoEngage and its very first inductees:

Jeet Niyogi, Marketing Director, WSOP Mobile/Social Game, Playtika

Christian Calderon, Co-Founder and CEO, Gamejam

Niyogi and Calderon were chosen for their overall career excellence and their support of MGA since its inception. Jeet Niyogi is MGA Canada’s chapter president and has helped develop MGS Canada into the largest mobile-only conference in Canada. He spends time mentoring mobile app marketers throughout Canada. Christian Calderon’s has been a mentor and keynote speaker at many MGS events. He is always eager to share his knowledge with the larger community and has been an ardent supporter of MGS since inception.

About MGA:

Mobile Growth Association (MGA) is a global association providing mobile marketing professionals with frontline content and community events to help grow their app businesses. Drawing on its roots as a non-profit organization dedicated to education, MGA is committed to building the world’s most helpful, friendly and knowledgeable community of mobile experts.

About mBolden:

mBolden is a volunteer-run global non-profit whose mission is to be a champion of women in digital. With over 10,000 members in 10 chapters around the world, we seek to connect, inspire and embolden a diverse representation of women so they may positively influence and lead. We achieve this through inspiring content and events, and corporate and conference partnerships. We are dedicated to ensuring gender equality at industry conferences and have developed a speakers bureau featuring hundreds of qualified female speakers. We also produce the MADWomen podcast featuring executive women sharing their career paths, inspiration and lessons learned. For more information, visit http://www.wearembolden.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact Info:

Theresa Cramer

Communications Director

theresa@mobilegrowthassociation.com

860-266-2824