MGA puts focus back on the community and a future that focuses on enabling mobile marketers with the information they need to grow their businesses.

February 28, 2020, San Francisco—Mobile Growth Association’s CEO Jen Laloup announced the newly unveiled MGA is now more than an events company, it’s a platform for a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, technology, information, and the new career resource — TalentX. At MGS20 in February, Laloup announced the newly energized association Mobile Growth Association.

MGA Logo

“Mobile Growth Summit started off as Mobile UA Fellowship—a not-for-profit organization,” said Laloup. “The purpose of this organization nine years ago was to help network mobile app marketers and facilitate knowledge transfer. We were really founded on learning from each other, connecting, and building up networks to help you grow professionally. What started out as a networking dinner, grew into a networking dinner and a few talks, and then it grew into a global conference and events series with over 4,000 attendees in seven GEOs and three continents. Today we are bigger than all of our direct competitors combined in terms of attendees, GEOs, and the number of events.”

With this transformation in mind, MGA is changing its vision in a way that not only acknowledges the organization’s past but widens the scope for its future.

“There was a need to provide more than just conferences and events,” said Laloup. “That’s why I am pleased to announce we are going back to our core values and will now be Mobile Growth Association. Mobile Growth Summit is not going anywhere—same great conferences, same great events but it will now be powered by Mobile Growth Association. By doing this we are becoming a platform that will allow us to support the needs of our community.”

She added, “We are truly about providing opportunities to learn, to teach, and to network. Providing you the most up to date innovations and ideas that can help you build your businesses and thrive in your careers.”

The new vision will be accompanied by a new website that puts more emphasis on content, education, and a range of other services—like Talent X, MGA's marketplace where talent meets opportunity. Explore the new website at MobileGrowthAssociation.com.

About MGA:

Mobile Growth Association (MGA) is a global association providing mobile marketing professionals with frontline content and community events to help grow their app businesses. Drawing on its roots as a non-profit organization dedicated to education, MGA is committed to building the world’s most helpful, friendly and knowledgeable community of mobile experts.

Media Contact Info:

Theresa Cramer

Communications Director

theresa@mobilegrowthassociation.com

860-266-2824