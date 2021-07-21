New hub to employ 100+ people by 2023, accelerating product development velocity

Amsterdam, 21st July 2021 – Mollie, one of the fastest growing payment service providers in Europe, today announced it will be opening a development hub in Lisbon, Portugal. The office will be home to over 100 Mollies by 2023 and is part of the company’s plans to dramatically increase its product development velocity. The news comes just weeks after Mollie’s Series C round, in which it raised 665 million Euro, valuing the company at 5.4 billion Euro.

Diogo Antunes, a Senior Engineering Manager at Mollie, will manage the Lisbon Development Hub, and has set some ambitious recruitment targets. Primarily focused on software engineers and product managers, by the end of 2021 Mollie expects to have hired up to 20 people. By the end of 2022, the hub will support up to 60 staff, rising to more than 100 in 2023.

“Mollie is now one of the largest privately-held fintechs in Europe, and we have firm plans to accelerate our product development to meet the evolving needs of our 120,000+ merchant customers,” said Marco dos Santos, CTO, Mollie. “We are excited to come to Portugal, and Lisbon is a fantastic base for our new development hub, with thousands of highly talented software engineers and product managers in the region. Lisbon has a strong and rapidly growing technology ecosystem and boasts a number of world class science and engineering universities. It’s also an exciting opportunity for market expansion in the future.”

“Marco and I understand the incredible levels of both experienced and emerging engineering talent in Lisbon,” said Diogo. “I’m excited to be leading our new development hub and helping Mollie to realize its vision of becoming the most-loved payment service provider in the world.”

Mollie’s best-in-class products, simple and transparent pricing and excellent customer service, alongside its no lock-in contracts, have driven rapid, continued growth. Mollie works with partners like Klarna, WooCommerce and web agencies to deliver simple, reliable and stand-out products for SMEs, and counts Gymshark, Lyskin and Sem Escamas as customers. With the series C investment, there are plans to expand its product portfolio beyond payments into financial services for SMEs, following the arrival of Chief Product Officer Rogier Schoute in April.

Details of the roles Mollie is hiring for in its Lisbon Development Hub can be found here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://molliejobs.com/lisbon/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1626183523292000&usg=AOvVaw0hMoznBuXswIJbsg9AqgkW. Mollie will also be participating in Web Summit and WomenHack events in Lisbon in November.

-Ends-

Note to editors:

A press kit with associated imagery can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AGJzYuDW2vqu66VlO-bvjnSqtVPBouyl.

Media contacts:

Wilfred Collins/Medha Pal

mollie@ccgrouppr.com

About Mollie

Mollie is a pioneer in the payment industry. The company is also one of the fastest growing payment processors within Europe. Mollie facilitates companies of all sizes to scale and grow by using different payment methods. With the help of a simple and clear payments-API Mollie can offer multiple payment methods in a uniform way. Mollie is there to simplify complex financial services. At this stage, Mollie has more than 120,000 customers in Europe and its mission is to become the most loved PSP in the world. Mollie comprises an international team of more than 500 professionals, has its headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in four other locations across Europe.

For more info: www.mollie.com