December 29th, 2020 - Capital Banking Solutions announced today that EMI MoneyGate has signed for CapitalBanker™, the core banking platform from Capital Banking Solutions.

CapitalBanker™ is a cloud-ready, innovative platform that helps banks easily build, automate, and scale core banking operations allowing them to achieve the things that matter most to their business: New product innovation, Process optimization, Improved customer experience, Increased business agility, Reduced operating costs and platform maintenance.

MoneyGate has applied for an EMI license from the Central Bank of Cyprus, which will allow it to work as an Electronic Money Institution. The “neobank” is intended to serve as a “one-stop shop” to its corporate clients by fusing commercial and personal banking needs support and services.

The project will be implemented by Capital Banking Solutions’ consulting team and its Greek Partner Finartix.

Nicolas Treppides, founder of MoneyGate, a successful entrepreneur with equity interests in a variety of business and founder of Treppides Investments & Holdings, commented: “selecting the right technology partners is key to success in the fintech world. At MoneyGate, we are confident that CapitalBanker™ is the right fit to the high expectations of the company and its future customers.”

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

www.capital-banking.com

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3iG47ia

Twitter: https://bit.ly/2O2rfJF

For information

Capital Banking Solutions

Jenny Bedran, Marketing Specialist

+96181812996

Jenny.bedran@capital-banking.com