DataCore vFilO™ automatically moves inactive data to the Cloud while still available to users – with a true hybrid Cloud gateway, file and object virtualisation, and data optimisation solution in one

Stand C1272, CloudExpo Europe, London ExCeL, 11 March, 2020 – Attending CloudExpo for the first time, DataCore is using Europe’s main Cloud and data trade show as a direct-touch platform to highlight its new vFilO solution. vFilO looks set to hand IT departments control back over unstructured data volumes, giving Cloud and System Admins true management and file sharing capabilities for data residing across Clouds and across IT estates.

Using the new capabilities of vFilO, users will be able to virtualise their file and object stores, bringing significant management gains, cost reductions and easing complexity for Cloud migrations.

Live from the ExCeL Conference Centre London - themselves 13 year customers of DataCore’s SANsymphony™ block storage for business continuity which is used by hundreds of CSPs and MSPs - CloudExpo attendees will also be able meet DataCore’s new Vice President of Sales for the region, Mr John Lucey. John notes:

“It’s been a thrill to join DataCore at such an exciting time in the company’s expansion. DataCore understands the pressing need for easier Cloud management and migration. Daily we talk to many customers who adopted hybrid Cloud storage a few years ago, who today are being stung by costs far higher than anticipated as contractually they pay per gigabyte on the number of reads, writes, and deletes performed. For large files, this means customers are being billed for several reads per write. With vFilO, we alleviate that overhead, bringing costs down, as vFilO keeps any active data local.”

John is a well-known and highly respected storage professional with a wealth of channel and senior sales management experience helping teams perform at their optimal. He joined the DataCore team having held various senior management positions at Cohesity, SimpliVity, Dell EMC, Symantec and VERITAS.

Our DataCore Partner programme sets the standard in channel enablement. You can read more and apply online here: https://www.datacore.com/partners/resellers/program/.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request a demo, visit https://www.datacore.com/try-it-now.

