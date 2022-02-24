Stockholm, Sweden, 24 February 2022 – Holm Security, one of the leading global cyber security solution providers, has received an additional $3 million investment to fund its global growth strategy.

One of the key investors as part of this funding round included Edastra, a Stockholm-based private investment company founded by Robert Ahldin, who was an early investor in Spotify and Tradedoubler. Edastra’s other investments include GP Bullhound, a leading technology advisory firm.

“The global cyber security market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses need to fend off more and more attacks from cybercriminals. This makes it not only an attractive sector to invest in, but we feel it fits well into our vision of sustainable investing.”, said Edastra, CEO Christian Hellman. He added, “Edastra sees Holm Security as one of the key local Swedish companies in this industry and we, therefore, decided to invest in their global growth strategy. We are looking forward to supporting Holm Security”.

Holm Security’s unique offering of next-gen vulnerability management is already enabling more than 750 companies worldwide to gain valuable insight into their cyber security vulnerability status. This particular funding round will be used to recruit a further 50 employees this year as well as advance the next stage of Holm Security’s global growth strategy.

“Holm Security is experiencing rapid growth. This funding will help us to further strengthen the development and sales teams as we step deeper into several new markets”, said Holm Security, CEO and founder Stefan Thelberg. He continued, “Our state-of-the-art next-gen vulnerability management platform helps organizations protect every part of their operations, from systems to users. This gives us a unique position in the market at a time when it is increasingly important to strengthen protective measures against cyber threats.”

About Holm Security

Holm Security offers a next-gen vulnerability management platform, focusing on automation and continuity. The platform performs scans and reports of networks, systems, and web applications as well as phishing and awareness training, which helps to strengthen users - who are often the weakest link in the IT environment. In 2015 and 2016, Holm Security developed its platform and in 2017 it was launched in Sweden. Today, the company has over 750 customers and is locally represented in seven markets in the Nordic region, the Benelux, India, and Southeast Asia. The founders of Holm Security sold Stay Secure to Fusemail in 2014.

About Edastra

Edastra is a privately owned investment company, controlled by investor and entrepreneur Robert Ahldin. The company, based in Stockholm, is primarily focused on public and private investments within the cross-section of digitalization and sustainability. Notable investments include Matsmart, Micro Systemation, and GP Bullhound.

