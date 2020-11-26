London – 26 November 2020 The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has chosen to re-certify Egress Protect as a CPA certified email encryption product, a certification which has been held by Egress since 2014. In a period of heightened cybersecurity risk, this further affirms Egress’ stature as a leading provider of intelligent security solutions for both the public and private sector.

Egress Protect has once again been verified against the Desktop Email Encryption version 1.1 and Gateway Email Encryption version 1.1., which makes it suitable for sharing OFFICIAL and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE data (under the current Government Classification Policy), without the need to manage external third party credentials.

By selecting a CPA certified email encryption product, organisations can be assured that it has been independently evaluated by the UK National Cyber Security Centre, is fit for purpose, and is capable of protecting data shared over email from external threats.

Tony Pepper, CEO and Co-Founder of Egress, comments “We’re delighted to have been CPA re-certified by the NCSC at a time when protecting sensitive data is more vital than ever. At Egress, we recognise the challenge that organisations face when trying to protect data when it’s shared with external third parties. We’re thrilled to have received this seal of approval from the NCSC. This accreditation further solidifies Egress as a leading provider of email encryption and a trusted supplier of security solutions for customers across the public and private sector.”

To view the detailed Security Procedures documentation relating to Egress Protect’s formal certification, visit https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/products/egress-email-and-file-protection

