Frankfurt, Germany, 21 October 2020: Then Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Board has launched a project focussing on the Vision and Drivers for 6G.

The NGMN Alliance has provided industry-wide guidance on 4G and 5G, supporting global alignment as well as ensuring that next generation mobile networks meet the ecosystem requirements and, ultimately, satisfy customer demand and expectations.

A prominent example of NGMN’s deliverables is the first 5G White Paper published in 2015, which had substantial impact on 5G’s standardization and paved the way for 5G Commercialization, followed by the second 5G White Paper (5GWP2) published just recently in July 2020.

The NGMN Work Programme focuses on reaching the full 5G potential and supports the industry on delivering and following through with its 5G promise. Drawing on the recommendations of the second 5G White Paper, the NGMN Alliance continues to work on existing 5G activities as well as launching new activities such as the Green Future Networks project, Vertical Industry Engagement and Network Slicing Requirements for Operating System of 5G Smartphones. These activities will ensure 5G continues to evolve and support customers and industry for the next 10 years and beyond.

With its new “6G Vision and Drivers” project, NGMN intends to provide early and timely direction for global 6G activities, which will develop the mobile network technology for operation in the future. In this context, NGMN will also facilitate an information exchange within its internal partnership and relevant external stakeholders. NGMN is very excited to be working on this future vision project and to set the footprint for generations to come.

Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the Board of NGMN said: “As we continue to implement and further develop 5G to maximize the benefit of its potential, our goal as NGMN is to remain at the forefront of next generation mobile networks. It is therefore essential that we start anticipating the future societal needs and elaborate the drivers for mobile communications in the future.”

Anita Döhler, CEO of NGMN said: “The NGMN Board is committed to further drive the implementation of 5G. At the same time, we are looking at the future with our new work on 6G. Our organisation with its network operators, vendors and research associations has played such an important role for the requirements setting of 4G and 5G, and we will continue to provide guidance also for the next generation mobile networks beyond 5G. Interested parties are welcome to contribute to the “NGMN 6G Vision and Drivers” activity."

About NGMN Alliance

The NGMN Alliance was founded by leading international network operators in 2006. Its objective is to ensure that the functionality and performance of next generation mobile network infrastructure, service platforms and devices will meet the requirements of operators and, ultimately, will satisfy end user demand and expectations.

The focus of the NGMN Alliance is on the development of 5G supported by the strong and well-established partnership of worldwide leading operators, vendors, universities, and successful co-operations with other industry organisations.

For more information about NGMN, or to find out how to become a member, visit: https://www.ngmn.org/.

