Media City, Manchester UK. (February 3rd, 2021): Isosec, the leading provider of cloud-based authentication solutions for the NHS, has been awarded accreditation approval to the NHS Digital Virtual Smartcard Services Assurance Framework, including the use of Virtual Smartcards for ePrescribing (EPS).

Isosec provides Identity and Access Management solutions to over 120 NHS organisations, and this framework accreditation provides validation that the Isosec Virtual Smartcard service meets an extensive list of security and operational attributes required by NHS Digital for use of virtual smartcards in NHS organisations. The accreditation extends to the use of Isosec Virtual Smartcards for EPS by using an Advanced Electronic Signature.

Michael Latimer, CEO of Isosec, commented “We’re really proud to be accredited by NHS Digital as part of this Assurance Framework. Both NHS Digital and Isosec have worked closely together to ensure Isosec Virtual Smartcard meets the needs of NHS users, clinicians, and the security and operational standards that NHS Digital set. Isosec has been working flat out with all of the NHS to help accelerate the adoption of Virtual Smartcards and the new accreditation will help us serve even more NHS customers in the current pandemic, where fast, simple and secure authentication into a wide array of IT ecosystems and user cases in required.”

NHS organisations can continue to obtain Virtual Smartcards directly from Isosec and can arrange implementation quickly and easily. This can be done by visiting www.isosec.co.uk/accreditation or by emailing: vsc@isosec.co.uk.

About Isosec

Isosec is the market leading provider of cloud-based Identity and Access Management solutions to the NHS and Healthcare sectors. Isosec currently deliver a range of solutions to more than 120 NHS organisations and more than 150,000 users. The Isosec cloud platform delivers consumer grade, fast and secure authentication to critical applications and systems. Isosec is headquartered in Media City, Manchester UK. For any more information please visit www.isosec.co.uk.