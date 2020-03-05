Aspera wins $5M contract for Software Asset Management

BOSTON, USA / Aachen, Germany – March 5, 2020 – Aspera, the leading global provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has signed a $5 million agreement to use Aspera SAM services and related tools to manage their enterprise software inventory.

Aspera is a service provider that brings an enterprise-level SAM tool to integrate with NIH’s existing software discovery tools and infrastructure environment, such as IBM BigFix, SCCM, and ServiceNow. Aspera’s experts will provide analysis and recommendations to NIH of future approaches to NIH’s software needs, especially for widely used products such Oracle, Adobe, Symantec, IBM, and others.

“The Aspera team had a complete commitment during the RFP and POC processes,” said Mel Passarelli, Aspera’s President and CEO. “We answered all of NIH’s concerns and technical requirements, and showed the value of having in-house experts behind our tools and data processes.”

By using Aspera’s product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

