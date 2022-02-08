Paris, France – February 8, 2022 - Capital Banking Solutions announced today the implementation of CapitalBanker™ for Securities at NSIA Banque CI.

We are very proud to welcome back NSIA Banque CI among our clients and to support them in this new project. In fact, NSIA Banque CI relies on us to implement the CapitalBanker™ for Securities, dedicated to portfolio management as part of its “Custodial Account Bank” activity. To date, NSIA Banque CI holds more than 51 billion assets under custody.

The Bank aims to offer its clients new and ever more innovative services.

CapitalBanker™ for securities will allow NSIA Banque CI to develop this activity by offering top quality custodian services to a demanding clientele.

The General Manager of NSIA Banque CI, M. Leonce Yacé said: “We wanted to broaden our range of services with the Custodial Account Bank activity to meet the requirement of our institutional clients to entrust their assets to a solid and trustworthy custodian. Therefore, we have decided to collaborate with CBS given their extensive experience in the securities software field.”

Alain Klat, Head of Sales & Marketing at CBS, shared this enthusiasm and stated: “We would like to thank NSIA Banque CI for renewing their trust in us. We will do our utmost to maintain a long-term relationship between our two institutions and to prove to NSIA group that it was right to trust us and our products”.

About NSIA Banque CI

Subsidiary of the pan-African NSIA Group, present in 12 countries and leader in Insurance and Banking, NSIA Banque CI is part of the banking sector. Listed on the Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM), NSIA Banque CI now has more than 80 points of sale in Ivory Coast, integrating a network of branches entirely dedicated to taking care of business customers. It also has a fleet of more than 120 machines as well as a representative office in Paris (France) dedicated to the diaspora.

Henceforth, it positioned itself as the privileged partner of Individuals and Enterprises. It contributes strongly to the development of the Ivorian economy by financing several projects, which earned it a second prize for excellence: the "Best establishment in the financial sector" in the category “Field of economic and financial management” awarded by the State of Ivory Coast. It has nearly 1,000 employees.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

