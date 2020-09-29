Offering award-winning, top-of-the-line security protection to all consumer and business banking customers

Santa Clara, CA – September 29, 2020 – Malwarebytes™, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced that it was selected by NatWest Group to deliver premium cybersecurity security solutions to the bank’s consumer and business banking customers worldwide. NatWest Group customers will now be able get a free license to install Malwarebytes Premium to protect their digital experiences from within their Online Banking portal.

“Keeping our customers safe and secure is of paramount importance to us,” said Alasdair MacFarlane, Head of Fraud Prevention NatWest. “We are the only UK bank to offer premium virus protection to our customers for free and are working with Malwarebytes to deliver this.”

The new customer offering is experiencing positive adoption rates, quickly reaching the initial target of NatWest Group. The program has over 100,000 customer downloads to date and further efforts are planned to increase awareness amongst their customer base.

“Providing digital protection, productivity, and peace of mind to customers is increasingly critical for companies and consumers as the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. “Malwarebytes has been a champion of security since our inception and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with innovative, socially responsible organizations like NatWest Group who are going above and beyond to ensure the safety of their customers.”

Malwarebytes for NatWest Group is available for personal customers on up to ten devices and for business customers on up to thirty devices. Users can download Malwarebytes from their online banking portal after logging in. This offering is available for customers of NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Isle of Man Bank, NatWest International and Ulster Bank.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes’ team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone’s right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/.

