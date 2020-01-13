Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has acted as technical advisor to the Finnish renewable energy developer, Taaleri Energia, in a deal that sees funds managed by Taaleri Group divest part of their wind farm investment portfolio by selling their shares in the Nyby and Myllykangas wind farms to a consortium of Korean institutional investors.



Hannah Staab, Principal Advisor at Natural Power, said: “The transaction concludes a busy year for Natural Power in the Nordic market, during which we provided due diligence services on more than 2.6 GW of wind energy projects.”



The wind farms, Nyby (eight turbines), Myllykangas I (19 turbines) and Myllykangas II (three turbines), are co-located some 55 km north of the city of Oulu and have a combined production capacity of 73.2 MW.



The wind farms have been fully operational since 2015/2016 and together produce enough electricity to supply around 28,000 households and offset approximately 70,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.



Taaleri Energia will continue to manage the investments under a managed account agreement and will also continue as the technical and commercial manager of the wind farms under the new owners.



The Korean investors, led by Hana Financial Investments and Korea Investment & Securities, are providing both the debt and equity for this transaction, investing via funds managed by NH Amundi and IBK Asset Management.



Natural Power’s global due diligence team provides services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close. Find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/due-diligence/



About Taaleri Energia

Taaleri Energia is a Helsinki-based renewable fund manager and developer and has one of the largest dedicated wind and solar investment teams in Europe. It currently manages a 1.6 GW international portfolio of wind and solar assets and is also the largest private equity owner-operator in the Finnish wind market, with 129 turbines producing more than 1% of all the country’s electricity. Taaleri Energia is part of the Taaleri Group. www.taalerienergia.com



About Natural Power

Natural Power is an independent consultancy and service provider that supports a global client base in the effective delivery of a wide range of renewable projects including onshore wind, solar, renewable heat, energy storage and offshore technologies. It has a global reach, employing more than 400 staff across 11 international offices. Its experience extends across all phases of the project lifecycle from initial feasibility, through construction to operations and throughout all stages of the transaction cycle.



