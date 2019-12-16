Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Steve Brignall as Director of Service Operations.



Steve brings a wealth of experience in servicing and client management; joining Natural Power directly from Senvion where he was the Operations Manager for Northern Europe, prior to that he spent time abroad in servicing and operational roles. Before entering civilian life, Steve was Chief Marine Engineer in the Royal Navy with posts all over the world.



Steve will report directly to Euan Fenelon, Operations and Asset Management Director at Natural Power. He said: “Steve will lead all servicing operations for Natural Power and support our clients in their aims to become world class operators of renewable assets.”



On joining Natural Power, Steve said: “Natural Power is in a strong position to develop and grow its independent servicing proposition. Our integrated offering provides everything that a wind farm operator could hope for, and as the market moves in this direction, I’m pleased to be joining the team, bringing my experience from the manufacturer’s perspective and a deep understanding of the changing O&M market.”



Steve will be based at Natural Power’s Stirling office and can be reached on stephenbr@naturalpower.com



Natural Power has been building an independent servicing team that understands the requirements of its clients and will work closely to reduce costs whilst optimising energy generation wherever possible. From the outset, the team works closely with clients to understand their goals and objectives such as reducing operational costs, boosting asset performance or prolonging lifetime. To find out more, please visit https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/service-repair/



Stuart Egan, who formally headed up the servicing team has now taken on the challenge of leading Natural Power’s global inspections team – developing this service to deliver high quality inspections anywhere in the world. Stuart will also have responsibility for the delivery of Natural Power’s thermal operations focusing on the management of biomass, AD plant, energy from waste and heat networks.



About Natural Power

Natural Power is an independent consultancy and service provider that supports a global client base in the effective delivery of a wide range of renewable projects including onshore wind, solar, renewable heat, energy storage and offshore technologies. It has a global reach, employing more than 365 staff across 11 international offices. Its experience extends across all phases of the project lifecycle from initial feasibility, through construction to operations and throughout all stages of the transaction cycle.



