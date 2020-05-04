Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Louise Waters as a renewable heat engineer to support clients at all stages of the project lifecycle, providing expert advice and analysis in support of the development of district heating and renewable heat generation projects.

Louise Waters

Louise holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and has nine years’ experience working in energy consultancy, much of it focusing on low carbon heat across a range of scales and technologies. She has delivered feasibility studies and business cases for carbon-saving heat opportunities for clients in the public, industrial and community energy sectors, and has provided technical design and analysis of high and low-temperature heat networks with energy sources ranging from natural gas CHP to biomass, water-source and ground-source heat. Beyond these engineering aspects, she has also advised on the delivery model options available to specific renewable heat projects.

Louise also has experience in the international development sector, delivering research and consultancy on the subject of energy access for off-grid and underserved communities throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Louise said: “I’m delighted to be joining Natural Power at a moment when there is so much going on in the low-carbon heat sector. Decarbonising heat generation and use is a challenge that affects nearly all sectors and locations: public and private, city and rural, from the domestic scale all the way up to the largest industries. At Natural Power, I’ll be part of a renewable heat team delivering projects that touch on all those domains. I’m looking forward to providing technical support to clients that are developing heat networks as part of their Net Zero plans: with millions of connections to deliver in the coming decades, the sector certainly has a bright future…”

Natural Power specialises in the full lifecycle development of district heating networks, from feasibility through design and construction project management. It has developed a best in class group of heat network specialists to ensure that clients’ projects are developed in line with and exceeding industry best practice. Natural Power works on a range of projects from smaller clusters of heat networks, through to city scale networks of tens of kilometres. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/sector/renewableheat



Louise is based at Natural Power’s Stirling office and can be reached on louisewa@naturalpower.com



About Natural Power

Natural Power is an independent consultancy and service provider that supports a global client base in the effective delivery of a wide range of renewable projects including onshore wind, solar, renewable heat, energy storage and offshore technologies. It has a global reach, employing more than 410 staff across 11 international offices. Its experience extends across all phases of the project lifecycle from initial feasibility, through construction to operations and throughout all stages of the transaction cycle.



www.naturalpower.com

https://twitter.com/Natural_Power

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natural-power



Contact details:

Jane Maher

PR and Media

Natural Power

T: 07887 995 589

E: janem@naturalpower.com