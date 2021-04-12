London, U.K., 12 April 2021 – NautaDutilh N.V., the Benelux-based international law firm, has extended its partnership with Ascertus Limited for support and maintenance of the iManage knowledge work platform for document and email management. Ascertus is the lead software service provider supporting the integration and smooth running of the iManage interface across all the major enterprise applications deployed by the law firm. The company also supports over 900 users of iManage across the firm’s six offices including Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Rotterdam. Ascertus provides document and information lifecycle management solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.

Elaborating on the firm’s rationale for extending its relationship with Ascertus, Sijmen Vrolijk, Head of ICT at NautaDutilh, said, “Ascertus is one of our top technology service providers and is our lead integrator for the iManage stack. The team is extremely knowledgeable about iManage, which is important, but what makes the relationship a success is their professional, problem-solving-led approach to technology deployment and support. We have great confidence in the advice they give us to ensure that our technology is secure and future-proof.”

NautaDutilh’s relationship with Ascertus for iManage support dates back to 2017. Today, Ascertus is involved in any activity that touches iManage – from data migration through to upgrading the firm’s backend technology infrastructure.

Ascertus is well-recognised for its superior iManage support services in the industry. The company is a support partner to some of the largest law firms in Northern Europe. Year on year, the company scores top ratings in the partner community for client satisfaction in iManage’s independently conducted annual customer survey.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with NautaDutilh. Delivering technology success to customers is a key Ascertus objective, which we enable by forming deep, long-term relationships and providing value to the organisations we work with,” said Roy Russell, CEO of Ascertus Limited. “We are continuously developing our own capability and expertise to ensure that we provide the highest possible care to customers, which is earning us the reputation of a viable alternative to even the largest solution implementors within the iManage partner community.”

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms, corporate legal departments and other professional services organisations around the world. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com. Follow Ascertus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

