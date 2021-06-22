Navenio backed by NHSX to boost patient flow in NHS hospitals and help teams get back to capacity

Investment will allow Navenio to help transform multiple NHS sites with its innovative AI and location-based solution enabling “right person, right place, right time”

London/Oxford, UK. 22nd June 2021: Navenio, the UK company that has pioneered indoor location-based artificial intelligence to revolutionise workflows and can double the throughput of hospital teams, has been successful in securing funding in the latest round of the Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award.

Navenio was one of 38 organisations to receive the funding in the second round of the competition, with the AI Award making £140 million available to multiple applicants over four years to accelerate the testing and evaluation of artificial intelligence technologies which meet the aims set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.



Through world-leading University of Oxford research, Navenio creates unique indoor location-based services, solving the problem that GPS doesn’t work indoors without requiring any new infrastructure. The Award’s aim is to increase the impact of AI-driven technologies to help solve clinical and operational challenges across the NHS and care settings. It aligns perfectly with Navenio’s mission to help transform hospitals through ensuring the right person is in the right place, at the right time.

For Navenio, the funding will support the company in delivering benefits to many more hospitals, following its significant success to date operating its solution 24x7 in the NHS. Navenio will partner with three existing customers to establish the baseline comparison for the project and then on-board ten further hospitals in two phases. Phase one is for logistics teams like porters and cleaners and phase two expands this to clinical support teams, including allied health professionals. Through the Award, Navenio will develop a proven and nationally scalable evidence-base to help support improved patient flow across the NHS.

For patients, Navenio helps deliver a better care experience by removing the distraction of logistics from frontline clinical teams, alongside faster response times and higher quality cleaning practice, ensuring safer movements of the vulnerable between departments, and quicker turnaround overall - reducing patient stay times and getting people home sooner.

Tim Weil, CEO and Co-Founder at Navenio, commented: “The Navenio team is both honoured and delighted to receive the AI in Health and Care Award. The funding will help us accelerate being able to support more teams and patients across the NHS, as we look to build on the positive impact that our technology has provided, particularly during the pandemic. Artificial intelligence is one of many technologies making a real world impact in the healthcare sector, and Navenio is proud to help spearhead digital transformation alongside the other award recipients”

The AI Award is one of the programmes that make up the NHS AI Lab, led by NHSX and delivered in partnership with the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Dr Indra Joshi, Director of AI, NHSX, said: “With this latest round of AI Award winners, we now have an incredible breadth of expertise across a wide range of clinical and operational areas. Through this award, Navenio will be at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence in new ways to transform health and care.”

About NHSX

NHSX is a joint unit of teams from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England and Improvement, driving forward the digital transformation of health and social care. www.nhsx.nhs.uk

About Accelerated Access Collaborative

The Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) is a unique partnership between patient groups, government bodies, industry and NHS bodies, working together to streamline the adoption of new innovations in healthcare. www.england.nhs.uk/aac

About The National Institute for Health and Research

The National Institute for Health and Research (NIHR) provides the people, facilities, and technology that enable research to thrive. www.nihr.ac.uk

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2015 and has an established team of more than 60 people which continues to grow. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme, has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.

