Infrastructure-free location tech from Navenio enables agile caregiving without investment in hardware

Scalable solution will help improve inpatient and caregiver experiences

New Victoria site for one of world’s top hospital groups opening next year

London, Oxford, UK. 13th October 2020. Navenio, the healthcare scale-up whose location-based technology has been shown to double the throughput of hospital teams, has announced a deal with Cleveland Clinic London to provide infrastructure-free location tech to its new hospital site in central London.

Navenio, a spin-out of Oxford University which recently received £9m in Series A funding, provides infrastructure-free indoor location solutions, the equivalent of GPS for use indoors, to power a range of apps and platforms in sectors including healthcare.

Navenio will provide its unique technology to Cleveland Clinic London, specifically to improve response times for care-giving teams. The hospital will be able to provide the right team member to the right patient or colleague, based on where they are in the hospital. Opening in early 2022, Cleveland Clinic London hospital will see caregivers using the Navenio technology to start providing location data when their shift starts via their smartphone. Navenio is able to register when a user changes ‘region’ within the hospital and synchronize with the hospital’s existing technology to ensure that caregivers deal with the needs of those nearest to them.

The project is being managed in collaboration with Deloitte and IBM, and integrates with vendors such as Ascom and Vocera. This initial project will lead to further use cases covering asset tracking, patient safety and workforce tasking. The highly scalable solution has avoided unnecessary capital expenditure, delays to build programme and aligns the cost of provision directly with the time and delivery of operational benefits.

Tim Weil, CEO of Navenio, added: “We’re delighted to have signed one of the world’s leading health systems in Cleveland Clinic. Their exciting new London site will provide healthcare that is underpinned by a range of efficiency-boosting technologies, including Navenio’s, which will combine to make the day-to-day lives of both patients and staff run more smoothly.”

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2015 and has an established team of more than 60 people which continues to grow. Navenio is a finalist in the KPMG British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme and its technology has won both commercial and academic awards. Academic Founder Professor Niki Trigoni won CTO of the Year at the 2020 Women in IT Awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials certified, GDPR and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is one of the largest and most respected hospitals in the USA. Its mission is to provide better care of the sick, investigation into their problems, and further education of those who serve.

Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit organization. All revenues beyond expenses are reinvested in our mission.

