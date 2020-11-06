“As the maritime industry invests 4.77 billion USD by 2025 on satellite communication to increase efficiency and improve services, sustaining a reliable internet connection is fundamental to every maritime asset”, says KebNi COO Claus Nielsen, ahead of CabSat 2020 next week

Stockholm, Sweden, November 6th, 2020 - “The flow of data within maritime is revolutionising operations with how it remains a competitive business in the 21st century. With technologies and IT systems now serving to provide intelligent data to make smart business decisions, maintain safety and predict weather and sea conditions ahead, the network has become a critical foundation to every aspect of the business”, Mr Nielsen commented.

The shipping industry is already going digital with the use of automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This is generating huge volumes of data to inform every move with sensors that can monitor everything from maritime traffic, live weather conditions to the maintenance of vital engine components.

Mr Nielsen added, “Any disruption to the flow of data between ship applications is not just an inconvenience. Without constant connectivity, crucial systems will either stall or fail completely. In all weather conditions and rough seas, maintaining a connection to the satellite network at all times from a moving vessel is impossible if the on-board equipment is static.”

An on-board antenna needs to accurately point and remain a connection to a satellite even in the harshest conditions whilst the ship is moving. A stable platform is needed that can be both robust and flexible and move independently to the ship’s sudden and erratic movements.

“To meet high and stringent demands of mission critical communications, our VSAT antenna systems have been designed to provide reliable and stable connectivity to the navel military. The 4-axes gimbal design on our VSAT antenna enables it to move freely on a stable platform to sustain constant connectivity suitable for both the maritime industry and even the most critical of navel military environments”, commented KebNi Maritimes’ Director of Product Management Jan Otterling.

