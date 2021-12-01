Gabriela Garner, Product Marketing Director at Kofax

London, UK – 1st December 2021 The “new normal”. If you’re cringing in your seat or rolling your eyes, then you agree it’s time to retire this phrase and send it off to perpetual ignominy. The “new normal” has been around long enough. It’s reality. And it’s not going anywhere.

The pandemic is just a part of life now, and many organizations are still struggling to perform amid wildly dynamic conditions. One could even say there’s an “outbreak” of underperformance in many companies, with board members raging just as much as Covid. They want results, not excuses.

The problem, however, is as soon as an organization gets one business challenge under control, something changes, and another obstacle appears. Unpredictability seems to be the only thing companies can rely on these days. The only choice is to get comfortable being uncomfortable.

Companies thriving in today’s landscape (and yes, there are some) have learned to adapt on the fly. Similar to a yoga master, they’ve achieved zen in a chaotic, ever-changing world. What’s the secret of these masters of business? Flexibility. It’s the key to being able to react quickly and effectively to the unexpected.

You may be wondering how they did it. In yoga class, it takes time and patience to improve your flexibility, but innovative companies built in flexibility quickly with intelligent automation. A low-code intelligent automation platform guides business line leaders through the process of automating high-value business workflows, much like a yoga master guides students to a zen-like state. Once digitized, automated workflows cushion the business from the unexpected, making it easier to be proactive at a time when your competitors are stuck in a reactive state. And leveraging multi-function devices (MFDs) is a great warm-up stretch for achieving those broader digital transformation goals.

Connect People, Processes and Data: A Mantra for Success

One of the main areas companies have been forced to adapt is in their overall work model. Many have implemented a range of operational strategies, from fully virtual to hybrid to a complete return to physical offices. In many cases, we’re even seeing a combination of these approaches within a single organization. Challenges that existed before these new work models have been exacerbated. Employees feel isolated, processes are inefficient and data is inaccessible.

Intelligent automation helps companies overcome these obstacles through digital workflow transformation that orchestrates and monitors sophisticated, long-running processes. But where to start? Think MFDs. They’re already connected devices, making them an ideal catalyst to accelerate digital transformation strategies.

For instance, smart MFDs with content-aware capture technology are a crucial component of an intelligent automation platform. These powerful devices digitize documents and make it simple to share information across the organization, regardless of where employees are working. Workflows are automatically initiated based on content, driving efficiencies and productivity. Digital controls also improve security and compliance, which has become increasingly important given the prevalence of remote and hybrid work and the increased reliance on the cloud. This approach enhances the value of your MFDs beyond their basic functionality—driving incremental value, increased customer retention and ROI.

Augment Your MFDs and Go with the Workflow

A survey of 450 IT and automation decision-makers found organizations have leveraged automation for myriad front- and back-office functions. Specifically, 58 percent have automated the digitization of information, and 52 percent have automated front-desk interaction. Saved from manual, repetitive work, employees have more time to focus on innovative tasks.

Digitally transforming high-priority business workflows that connect people, processes and data turns the massive amount of unstructured data coming into your organization into actionable insight, so you can make well-informed decisions. And your MFDs, when augmented with intelligent automation software, are key to making it happen. A recent benchmark study, “Intelligent Automation Platforms Accelerate Digital Workflow Transformation Success”, discovered when firms prioritize automating the right types of workflows and processes, they can expect to achieve numerous benefits. The advantages are evident in concrete metrics:

Improved customer experience (50%)

Cost savings (46%)

Efficiency savings (44%)

Increased revenue (42%)

Customers get a frictionless and delightful experience, regardless of the latest challenge beating down your door. With intelligent automation as their guiding mantra, organizations can bend rather than break in the face of unpredictability, over-achieving in performance and giving the boardroom and stockholders results they demand.

The Intelligent Automation Vinyasa

While many companies have already started to automate, not all are on the path to enlightenment. Nearly half (45 percent) of respondents to a recent study reported their organizations are taking an ad hoc approach, automating their many use cases with various solutions from a multitude of vendors.

This piecemeal approach lacks the ease and fluidity needed for true flexibility. The following challenges were reported as a result of a piecemeal approach, as opposed to a single holistic platform:

High technical debt (46%)

Delays in successful outcomes (35%)

Difficulty in solving large operational challenges (34%)

Problems of scale (34%)

Discontinuity in employee experience (32%)

An integrated intelligent automation platform eliminates the challenges that come with a multivendor approach. Not only does it make your organization more flexible, but it’s crucial for digital workforce management. Nearly two-thirds (61 percent) of employees say they prefer a single technology platform for two reasons: Seventy-eight percent say it provides them with greater efficiencies, and 65 percent say it allows them to be more productive.

Wondering what capabilities a holistic platform needs for maximum flexibility? Here’s a list of the core “poses” your intelligent automation vinyasa flow should include:

Document intelligence : Unlock the value in data with content-aware capture. Add artificial intelligence technologies for deeper data insights and deliver secure document-based workflows driving increased productivity.

: Unlock the value in data with content-aware capture. Add artificial intelligence technologies for deeper data insights and deliver secure document-based workflows driving increased productivity. Capture and print workflows : Intelligently process and digitize documents with multichannel document capture and optical character recognition, improving customer engagement, reducing costs and improving compliance and security.

: Intelligently process and digitize documents with multichannel document capture and optical character recognition, improving customer engagement, reducing costs and improving compliance and security. Process orchestration : Add and manage a digital workforce on-demand for scalability, agility, while ensuring no business disruption.

: Add and manage a digital workforce on-demand for scalability, agility, while ensuring no business disruption. Connected systems : Bring together all your critical business systems through an open architecture and prebuilt adapters.

: Bring together all your critical business systems through an open architecture and prebuilt adapters. Robotic process automation : Automate routine, manual tasks, eliminating errors and freeing employees to focus on more strategic work.

: Automate routine, manual tasks, eliminating errors and freeing employees to focus on more strategic work. Low-code platform: Speed up the automation process with an intuitive system that lets citizen developers and more advanced coders contribute to projects, delivering a faster ROI and enabling companies to react quickly.

Do you want the ability to react quickly to the twists and turns of your business without compromising on the customer experience or revenue targets? Augment your MFDs with intelligent automation capabilities and join the masters of business who have achieved zen status, delivering on their mission amid chaos and unpredictability. Become a master of flexibility so you can work (and adapt) like tomorrow, today. Namaste.

