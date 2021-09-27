London, 27th September 2021 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in large enterprise and B2B digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a five-year deal with Neos Networks, initially signed in September 2020, to provide an end-to-end BSS platform for its UK-wide connectivity business. Cerillion is implementing a complete solution from lead management through to revenue recognition, utilising the Enterprise Product Catalogue, CRM Plus, Service Manager, Revenue Manager and Business Insights modules from its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, all deployed in a private cloud.

Louis Hall

As part of its separation from parent company SSE Group, and following additional investment from Infracapital, Neos Networks needed to find the right partner to support its BSS needs as it continues to grow rapidly and focuses on servicing its wholesale, large enterprise and public sector customers. After a competitive selection process, Neos Networks chose Cerillion due to its proven track record in complex implementations where Neos Networks will benefit from the best-in-class solution deployment thanks to the pre-integrated and flexible product suite offered by Cerillion.

“As we embark on this key transformation of our business, it is vital we have a trusted partner with a platform that can support not only the products and services we sell today, but also the flexibility and functional headroom to underpin our future growth,” said Chris Akathiotis, CTIO at Neos Networks. “The Cerillion platform allows us to hit the ground running with an out of the box solution and we’ve been pleased with how easy it has been to work with Cerillion so far.”

“We have a long history of supporting customers with their complex B2B services, and we’re delighted to be bringing all that experience and expertise to this major transformation project with Neos Networks, signed in September last year,” commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “Following recent successes in our international markets, it is also great to pick up another prestigious client here in the UK, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

- ends -

Notes to Editors

About Neos Networks

Neos Networks brings together the unparalleled expertise of dedicated professionals who combine the technical excellence and innovative approaches required to provide businesses, government organisations and their partners with a superior network that is the cornerstone of the UK’s digital future. All this is done with a spirit of collaboration, partnership and integrity because we know we can achieve more, together.

Our services are delivered through a UK-wide 24,480km network, offering a wide range of products and integrated solutions including leading edge WAN, Ethernet, Optical and Dark Fibre services. With decades of industry knowledge and experience, Neos Networks can be trusted to deliver efficiencies as well as a competitive edge. For more information please visit: https://neosnetworks.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Cerillion plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 927 6000

Email: dominic.smith@cerillion.com