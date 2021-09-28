Enabling resellers to take advantage of SASE growth opportunities

Reading, UK – 28th September 2021 – Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group Company, specialising in ‘Cloud First’ innovative, disruptive cyber security & networking solutions, has been appointed as UK distributor for NetMotion® by Absolute, a provider of technologies that improve the lives of remote workers everywhere, by enabling them to stay connected, secure and productive.

NetMotion by Absolute joins the recently announced Nuvias Frontier programme, a channel programme for emerging vendors and new, innovative technology.

The NetMotion platform is available as a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that avoids the traditional heavy-lift approach of on-premise deployments. The highly customizable platform keeps connections between devices and data traffic safe and secure, all while monitoring the user experience and providing IT teams with valuable visibility into application, device and network usage in real time. This virtually eliminates application time-outs that are often experienced by remote and mobile workers, and reduces the burden placed on IT support teams. NetMotion fits seamlessly into any organization’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework roadmap.

Gartner estimates that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption, encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020. This represents a considerable growth opportunity for channel partners, who can become instrumental in facilitating this major shift to enable the new workflows, accelerated by the pandemic.

Jason Turner, Senior Director, Worldwide Operator and Channel Sales at NetMotion Software, commented: “We are excited to be working with Cloud Distribution & Nuvias Group. Their knowledge and track record with cloud-based solutions make them the ideal distributor to help grow NetMotion’s footprint, providing access to the right channel partners and to specialist pre-sales, lead generation and marketing expertise. We look forward to continuing our momentum in the UK with a trusted partner.”

Turner continues, “We have taken the strategic decision to move from a single to a two-tier channel model, relying on Cloud Distribution to increase end user reach by recruiting new partners that play in the cybersecurity arena. This will support the existing NetMotion channel by leveraging Cloud Distribution’s Partner Growth Services to support pipeline growth."

Adam Davison, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloud Distribution said: “The future of work is hybrid, hence there is a real need to ensure networks support both remote and office workers seamlessly. The premium user experience that the NetMotion platform enables, is designed to afford secure access and deliver identity-centric network security as a service, in the cloud. These are the kind of solutions businesses require today.”

NetMotion by Absolute SASE-based solutions have been upgrading networks across multiple sectors, from legal, finance, healthcare, blue-light, field-services, transport and local government, delivering reduced cost and complexity, increased visibility, simpler management and improved performance.

Cloud Distribution invite partners to join the NetMotion by Absolute launch webinar on 13th October to learn more. Register here to book your place https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7414024915688092683?source=CloudDistribution. .

For more information, please visit https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/partners/commercial-partners.

