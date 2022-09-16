Annual SINET16 Innovator Awards recognise the most innovative cybersecurity technologies

Manchester, UK – 16 September 2022 - Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist and provider of the world’s first agentless threat detection platform, has been selected as one of the SINET16 Innovators. The awards recognise 16 emerging businesses identified for developing the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

SINET’s mission is to enable collaboration between senior-level security professionals from the public and private sectors, as they strive to defeat cybersecurity threats. Each year, it evaluates the technologies and products of scores of emerging cybersecurity companies from all over the world, and selects the 16 most innovative and compelling companies. These 16 companies, known as the SINET16 Innovators, are invited to present their products and solutions.

Winners are selected by the SINET Judging Committee, made up of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers. Of the nearly 200 entries, 16 companies were selected as award winners after two rounds of scrutiny.

“This year’s class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation’s critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys.”

“I’m delighted that Netacea has been included as a winner in the SINET16. The judging process for SINET16 reflects the prestige the award is held in—we are being judged against the very best up and coming businesses, by respected members of the cybersecurity community,” said Jeremy Gidlow, CEO & Co-Founder, Netacea. “I’m delighted that Netacea has been included as a winner in the SINET16. It is a fantastic reflection on our technology, and the talent and dedication of the team here at Netacea who have built it.”

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognized leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

