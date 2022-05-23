London, United Kingdom: 23rd May 2022 - Netcompany, the international IT services company, has been awarded the Social Value Quality Mark® Level 2 standard for its commitment towards social value in the UK.

The Social Value Quality Mark® is one of the most rigorously tested standards of its kind. To achieve the Level 2 award, Netcompany was required to provide evidence of the positive impact of its social interventions and the social value strategy which underpins them, while also undergoing a rigorous audit process which resulted in the Company achieving 81% compliance.

Netcompany’s social value approach is enabled by a robust strategy which aims to improve societal mobility, create opportunities for underrepresented groups in IT, and foster environmental sustainability. By achieving the Level 2 standard, Netcompany’s strategy is validated, and the Company has joined a distinguished group of purpose-driven organisations that are leaders in enabling social value.

Commenting on this achievement, Richard Davies, UK Country Managing Partner at Netcompany says: “This journey is a big commitment, and we are already on track to achieve Level 3 by April 2023 and Level 4 by 2024. As a company, we deliver on society critical projects and by digitising these public services we can help underserved communities. Whether this is through giving a young person the skills they need to get into the job market or supporting digital inclusion by ‘levelling up’ through access to tech, we pride ourselves on building a better environment and better lives for all.”

Additionally, Richard Dickins, MD of the Social Value Quality Mark CIC, commends Netcompany for “its genuine desire to learn, grow, and embed social value as a culture across all its teams and locations across the UK.”

As a responsible corporate citizen, Netcompany understands the importance of embedding social and local value creation throughout its operations. The Company is already looking beyond its Level 2 recognition, and is further building its social value themes, as part of a journey to achieving Social Value Quality Mark® Level 3 accreditation in 2023. For more information, please visit netcompany.com/en-GB/UK-Social-Value-Strategy.

