London, 17 June 2020 – Neural Technologies, a leading provider of Revenue Protection & Digital Transformation solutions, today announced that it is working with Microsoft to offer Charging applications on Microsoft Azure.

Neural Technologies’ cloud-native Optimus Charging Solution will enable more CSPs, enterprises, utility companies and SMEs around the world to access flexible charging solutions to maximise profitability and innovate faster to provide better tariffs to their customers.

An increasing number of personalized and complex customer service demands requires a flexible multi-levelled tariff ecosystem. It is essential to effectively charge customers and maximise potential revenue streams. Neural Technologies’ Optimus Charging Solution offers a cloud-based charging, deep analytics, and revenue assurance bundle. It has been used by many leading telecom operators and enterprises to enhance customer experience to attract loyal customers and protect revenue leakages.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft means that more Enterprises will be able to adopt a flexible, automated and accurate approach to charging customers,” said Eren Sivasli, Vice President of Sales at Neural Technologies. “Within a dynamic and complex tariff ecosystem, a cloud-native Charging solution is the gateway to increasing revenue streams and supporting the growth of its business models to match the demand of personalised services.”

Monte Hong, Worldwide Communications Industry Business Strategy Lead, Media and Communications at Microsoft Corp. said, “All Industries are realising their potential, as customer demand for personalized services increases, to have better customer experience. With this comes the complexity of accurately managing these services and charging for them. Neural Technologies’ automated CaaS will support the successful progression of business models as they rise to the challenge of adopting multiple tariffs for unique services. Now available as a cloud-native service on Microsoft Azure, more CSPs and Enterprises will experience the charging flexibility they need to maximise potential revenue streams.”

To find out more about Neural Technologies CaaS solution as available on Microsoft Azure, email info@neuralt.com to see a demonstration. For more information about Neural Technologies and the Optimus portfolio, visit www.neuralt.com.

