Neural Technologies, a leading provider of Revenue Protection and Digital Transformation solutions, has been awarded a deal by Orange Morocco to deliver its Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solution. The new partnership will help Orange Morocco to detect and prevent fraud in the Africa and Middle Eastern markets to its 22 million customers.

With nearly 3 decades of experience in the risk and revenue management fields, Neural Technologies was selected as the solution provider of choice. Yassine Belidri, IT Manager Mediation & Provisioning from Orange Morocco said, “Neural’s background and references in the market, very good knowledge of the end users’ needs, and flexible and intuitive interfaces are what put Neural above its competitors.”

Using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Neural Technologies offer the most sophisticated fraud detection processes that can adapt to new threats as they arise in real-time before revenue is lost.

“Identifying and quickly responding to fraud is critical to our business to provide a safe and secure service to customers and avoid revenue loss,” added Belidri from Orange Morocco. “We needed an automated process to detect fraud which is why we selected Neural Technologies’ fraud management solution to identify and prevent fraud in real-time to protect our business. Neural’s technical offer provides the best quality, and its experts are always on hand to offer support and answer questions to meet our needs.”

Ang Liang, COO at Neural Technologies said, “It is a challenging time for telecommunications providers who are at the forefront of dealing with an increasing number of risks and threats. Dealing with high volumes of new threats requires an automated and intelligent solution that offers the maximum protection to financial systems.”

Neural Technologies Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solution is already being delivered to Orange Morocco and the full implementation will be complete by March 2021. It will help range Morocco to address frauds such as SMS Spams, payment frauds, SIMBOX and adapt to new sophisticated threats that arise in real-time.

About Neural Technologies

Neural Technologies brings accord and insight to an open digital world. Optimus, from Neural Technologies, can assist the enterprise in successfully digitizing its various business processes in the areas of Revenue Protection, Digital Transformation and Customer Experience using its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques. Neural Technologies has a global presence with customers in 45 countries worldwide delivering solutions in Fraud, Credit Risk, Charging, Mediation, Analytics, Orchestration, Revenue Assurance, IoT, Dunning and many more. Founded in 1990, the company has built an international reputation for providing award-winning solutions to increase the bottom-line for its customers around the globe.

