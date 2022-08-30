The 7500q Thin & Zero Laptop Series, one of the latest 10ZiG® Technology product developments well received for mobility and performance, now goes to global market.

LEICESTER, UK – If you’re going to use a laptop for VDI, DaaS & SaaS support, and anything cloud-based, you should have the Power, Speed, and Performance of a virtualized Thin or Zero Client. The new 10ZiG 7500q Series is a mobile Thin or Zero Client device endpoint with a full-size keyboard and numeric pad, high-definition audio with built-in mic with two speakers, and an HD video camera – all fully supporting the modern audio & video communications needs of today’s remote or hybrid work setup, designed with VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Could Workspaces in mind.

This slim and sleek, lightweight piece of hardware features an Intel Quad Core processor with 1.10 to 2.60 GHz (Burst); 15.6" display; FHD (1920x1080); 16:9 panel; 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM; 2 x USB Port 2.0; 1 x USB Port 3.0; 1 x USB Port C; 1 x HDMI; 1 x SD Card Reader; offers up to 10 hours of battery life, with Intel dual band wireless, and Kensington Lock support. Also, comes equipped with FREE centralized management software via the 10ZiG Manager, cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses, and complete technical support and software upgrades.

Andy Martin, 10ZiG COO, “During and post-pandemic, we found that customers needed an add-on mobility device in addition to the convenience of Thin or Zero Clients in home and/or in-office. The 7500q Series has been particularly fitting for traveling back and forth to the office, as in the hybrid working situation. The difference between our Thin Client laptop and others is 10ZiG itself – our support, our software, our customization, and our sole focus in Thin & Zero Client endpoints for over 17 years.”

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Contact: Tom Dodds

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

www.10ZiG.com

+44 (0) 116 214 8650