As Industry 4.0 evolves and data flows continue to grow rapidly, industrial applications can harness the power of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E like never before with the new HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY® OMNI-M antenna.

Addressing the move towards interconnectivity, automation, machine learning and real-time data to create smart factories, this new omni-directional antenna enables fast and reliable data transmission via 5G and Wi-Fi 6E networks to support automated production and operations.

“Industrial applications are dealing with an ever-increasing amount of data and the open exchange of that data is critical to process automation and safe, efficient and reliable operations,” said Cristina Olimpieri, Product Manager Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER. “The 5G communication standard represents a significant opportunity to create smart factories but to fully take advantage of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E networks, products which support the low latency and high capacity they provide are also required. The SENCITY® OMNI-M antenna meets this need, ensuring process automation based on real-time analytics.”

Providing the highest multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) configuration currently available on the market, the SENCITY® OMNI-M antenna offers unparalleled performance. It can be individually configured to support 5G up to 4x4 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6E up to 8x8 MIMO, and all GNSS (GPS) bands in one antenna housing.

The SENCITY® OMNI-M low-profile antenna is the most compact of its kind. It is mounted via a single hole, making it easy to install.

“Designed for heavy network usage and delivering solid reliability, the SENCITY OMNI-M antenna provides ultrawide bandwidth within a compact and robust single antenna housing, matching in the low band of 600MHz to long distance applications,” said Christina Olimpieri. “This ensures industrial applications can harness the promise of 5G and ready themselves for the fourth industrial revolution.”

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.