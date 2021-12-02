A new three-in-one splitter solution by HUBER+SUHNER improves GPON distribution network performance by increasing fiber optic density. Its ultra-compact design also saves up to 30 percent of rack space for additional equipment and applications.

Designed in cooperation with a leading Swiss telecommunications company, the SFO Splitter Fan-Out cable system transforms existing splitter procedures in GPON distribution networks. The cost-efficient product combines three must-have components – a patch cable, breakout cable and splice cassette – all in one multifunctional module.

New HUBER+SUHNER splitter solution boosts GPON network performance

By eliminating the need for separate splitter modules, customers can increase rack space and optimise their existing infrastructures and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) distributions. Its ability to integrate into existing and future rack space makes the SFO cable system an investment for growth, allowing network operators to efficiently manage future connectivity demands.

Vanesa Alias, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER, said: “Confusion and limited space are major constraints when setting up and expanding FTTH main distribution centers and GPON network installations. Operators, as well as installers and maintenance teams, repeatedly face the challenge of full racks and have to connect, label and neatly route many different individual cables and plug-in modules. The simple design of the SFO solution makes installation and maintenance more efficient and cost-effective. The reduced number of rack components enables customers to make optimum use of the available space they have. The SFO solution also offers a clearly organised structure, saving time and resources as faults can be located and rectified quickly.”

Designed for fixed access network customers which require a compact and easy-to-install solution for GPON applications, the SFO cable system connects the optical network termination (OLT) port to the customer port in the optical main or secondary distribution frame.

The solution offers a high degree of reliability and durability, with HUBER+SUHNER drawing on its fiber optic cable manufacturing experience of more than 30 years to create it. At the core of the solution is the ultra-compact splitter module, in which one-to-two inputs are split to up to 32 single fiber outputs. If these modules are stacked, up to 24 traditional single splitter cassettes can be saved in the distribution rack at a depth of 300 mm. It is ideal for optimising or upgrading an existing P2P infrastructure to xPON applications.

The SFO can be implemented in the central distributor (data center), cable distributor or building distribution. Depending on the area of operation, individual designs, such as the labelling of the splitter module, connector variants or equipment with labelling clips, can be taken into consideration in advance.

