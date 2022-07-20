As the amount of data traffic for mission critical networks continues to grow, this directly impacts the requirement for a broader frequencies range. To meet the challenge of this increasing demand, HUBER+SUHNER has developed the LTE700 antenna, the latest addition to the Special Communication portfolio, enabling reliable communication for private and mission critical networks.

The LTE700 antenna operates between a range of 698 – 960 MHz and is able to empower private networks across a number of verticals, from private business operations such as smart metering and smart grids, to blue-light and emergency service communications, traditionally found in the lower frequency bands.

LTE700 antenna

“With the LTE700 antenna now added, HUBER+SUHNER can fully provide a solutions portfolio to match all requirements when it comes to critical communications,” said Michael Thiel, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. “Whether in use for smart metering or blue-light operations, our solutions will deliver adaptable, consistent connectivity where it matters most.”

The antenna features an integrated Remote Electrical Tilt (RET), which enables operators to remotely adjust the antenna’s downtilt angle between 0° - 10°, eliminating the need for manual on-site adjustments and reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

This latest product release replaces the existing narrow band antenna in the 790 – 960 MHz range and completes the HUBER+SUHNER portfolio for the critical communications sector.

For more information about the LTE700, please visit the HUBER+SUHNER website. http://www.hubersuhner.com/en/onepager-minimicrosites/reliable-continuous-coverage-for-critical-networks?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=IND_specialcom22&utm_content=LTE700

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.