A new portfolio of innovative cabling solutions will set a new benchmark for the oil & gas industry, as HUBER+SUHNER targets to address key safety, efficiency and delivery challenges for onshore and offshore applications.

Four new RADOX® OFL™ cable solutions will be launched over the next 18 months, tackling critical demands in offshore cabling that will save space, reduce costs and decrease CO 2 footprints significantly.

RADOX® OFL™ cables

The RADOX® OFL™ cable portfolio enables the offshore industry to reduce cable weight on a platform by up to 50 percent, thereby potentially saving offshore facilities several hundreds of thousands of dollars in structural construction costs.

All of the cables feature a lightweight, compact design that is significantly more flexible than conventional cables, enabling tight bending where space is critical. Additionally, RADOX® OFL™ cables feature a thinner cable wall which reduces stripping time by up to 50%, making installation easier and quicker. The cable’s lifecycle is ten times longer as the core and sheath can withstand up to 125°C, compared to only 90oC for conventional cables. This delivers significantly improved Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) - a critical factor for the oil & gas industry.

Frank Thorn, Vice President Process Industries at HUBER+SUHNER, said: “The RADOX® OFL™ cables utilize our unique e-beam crosslink technology for instrumentation, databus, fiber optical, and RF/Coax cables. They have been developed with safety and efficiency at their core and represent the most significant breakthrough in the cable technology within the oil & gas industry in 30 years.”

RADOX® OFL Instrumentation cables and the RADOX® OFL™ RF cables are available now. The next additions to the series – RADOX® OFL™ CAT5e/6/7 cables and RADOX® OFL™ FO cables – will be released in 2023 to complete the full RADOX OFL™ offering.

HUBER+SUHNER has used RADOX® technology successfully since the 1970s to achieve notable improvements in the thermal, mechanical and chemical properties of the cable insulation material. The technology has been used in railway, aerospace, defense and other industrial applications and has made significant strides in setting new standards of high-quality connectivity performance in various industries worldwide.

For more information about RADOX® OFL™, please visit the HUBER+SUHNER website. https://bit.ly/3R2laev

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.