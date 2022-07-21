High Wycombe, UK, 21 July 2022 Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of packaged and modular specialist kiosk printing solutions, announces the latest addition to its range of Sanei SK1 kiosk printers, the SK1-311SK linerless kiosk printer. This printer enhances Star’s wide selection of highly compact Sanei open frame printers for limited space enclosures.

The Sanei SK1-311SK can be built into a kiosk to offer a versatile labelling solution that supports full glue coverage MAXStick® media, as well as PlusD diamond pattern, making it ideal for a range of applications in the retail, hospitality and transport sectors.

Sanei SK1-311SK linerless kiosk printer

Designed to print repositionable variable length thermal labels, the SK1-311SK eliminates any unused white space on labels, thus reducing paper consumption. With its open chassis design, 200mm/sec print speed and 80mm paper width, the space-saving and lightweight SK1-311SK is perfect for integration into a variety of kiosk terminals for any self-service application.

With StarPRNT emulation, Star’s wide range of drivers / SDKs and utilities can be used for various operating systems. In addition, thanks to enhanced firmware, the paper in the SK1-311SK is periodically moved to prevent adhesion inside the unit if it is not used for long periods of time, whilst a textured sensor bar ensures accidental label adhesion is avoided. Furthermore, all SK1-311 models are available with RS-232C and USB interfaces which integrate with many current kiosk solutions.

The SK1-311SK builds on Star’s existing range of linerless printers that includes the Cloud enabled TSP654IISK printer with paper taken sensor. This printer has been integrated in global retail and hospitality applications for reliable and accurate food and product labelling as well as kitchen order printing.

“In response to the growing demand for compact printer mechanisms to meet the current trend for slim, space-saving kiosks, Star has actively expanded its range of Sanei printers,” states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Offering the new Sanei SK1-311SK linerless kiosk printer demonstrates Star’s commitment to providing a variety of kiosk solutions with exceptional functionality and maximum flexibility.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com