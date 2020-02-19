Compact and easy to maintain OKI’s MC883 A3 colour multifunction printer delivers super sharp printing and efficient document management, on-site

Egham, 19th February 2020 – OKI Europe has launched the MC883, a versatile A3 colour smart multifunction printer (MFP) that’s fully equipped to support construction businesses where the ability to print and scan documents and plans to a professional quality at any time is key to keeping projects on track and customers satisfied.

MC883 Construction Industry Applications

Having a reliable printer is essential for construction businesses where meeting tight deadlines is critical to project delivery, costs and timelines. OKI’s MC883 is a smart MFP construction professionals can depend on. Easy user maintenance eliminates the need for engineer callouts, ensuring documents can be scanned, stored, copied or printed at all times, including site badges, contractor information, delivery orders, and health and safety certificates.

Built on the same powerful print engine as OKI’s multi-award winning C800 Series, the world’s smallest digital A3 colour printer, the MC883 can conveniently fit into busy environments including construction sites where office space can be limited. Thanks to unrivalled media flexibility including banner paper up to 1.3m long in 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, the MC883 prints the fine details of drawings, plans, blueprints, and instructions, as well as signage on-site, without the need for outsourcing, saving time, money and space.



The MC883 features advanced smart document management including OKI’s exclusive SENDYS Explorer, an all-in-one software that boosts efficiency by digitising, sharing and organising all documents in a flexible and secure way. The software is embedded in OKI’s printers and can be accessed via a web browser enabling partners involved in delivering projects to quickly access and action plans and instructions.

In addition, off-site, mobile printing applications enable remote printing directly to OKI’s MC883 from mobile devices over a wireless network, with built-in security features including IPsec, Encrypted Secure Print, and authentications to protect confidential data.

“With its small footprint and super-sharp print resolution, the new MC883 is ideal for construction businesses that need to print fine line drawings and supporting instructions, as well having the requirement for sharing plans and information quickly with project partners and key stakeholders,” says Javier Lopez, General Manager Vertical Solutions, OKI Europe Ltd.

“In an industry where documents are essential to site activity, device downtime can be a major headache. This is no longer a worry as the MC883’s easy self-maintenance and smart, proactive consumables management tools, minimise the need for engineer intervention, saving time and cost.”



