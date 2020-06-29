The global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity will present “New solutions for a changing world”

Conference begins July 28th at 3:00 PM GMT

Register at https://academy.infinetwireless.com/en/conf

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 29th June 2020 – The latest and upcoming product innovations in the world of fixed broadband wireless connectivity will be presented at the 2020 Infinet Wireless Conference on the 28th of July. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the conference will be held online for the first time.

Infinet Wireless CEO, Dmitry Okorokov, said, “We are committed to ensuring that our customers’ businesses, as well as ours, can continue to operate with minimal disruption during these unprecedented times. In light of the global challenges we are still facing today, we have taken the decision to move our Annual Conference to an online platform this year”.

The conference will be interactive in nature and will focus on how the worldwide pandemic has changed forever the way businesses of all sizes around the world operate. In the post-pandemic period, the power of the internet to keep people connected will be more important than ever before. This huge increase in demand will present challenges to operators seeking to deliver higher capacity and always-on connectivity both in their core networks and last mile layers. Infinet Wireless is responding to these challenges with innovations that offer higher performance and cover an extended set of frequency bands, with solutions that are cost effective and easy to deploy.

“The current situation has laid bare our reliance on the ability to communicate effectively, but we are proud to be at the forefront of developing the wireless solutions that will ensure that very essential connectivity is always available to everyone. During this remote conference, we will discuss how we managed to overcome new and unforeseeable challenges, to ensure business continuity for both our own operation as well as those of our partners around the globe”, Mr Okorokov added.

Attendees to the conference will gain a deeper understanding of the latest innovative Infinet Wireless technologies and solutions, with online presentations and product demonstrations from the company’s leading experts, all of which will be simultaneously broadcast in English, Spanish and French. Delegates will also be able to take part in live Q&A sessions and polls to gather feedback and ideas.

Anyone wishing to take part in this unmissable opportunity to connect with Infinet Wireless’ management team and other industry experts, is encouraged to visit https://academy.infinetwireless.com/en/conf where they can find further information and register free for the event.

About Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity.

With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.

