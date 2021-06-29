The ultimate versatile tablet is designed with next generation communications, usability and security in mind, alongside the need for legacy systems access.

BRACKNELL, UK. 29th June 2021 – Panasonic today announced the successor to its best-selling fully rugged tablet with the introduction of the TOUGHBOOK G2. Designed with next generation communications, usability and security in mind whilst still providing access to important legacy systems, the TOUGHBOOK G2 is the ultimate versatile tool for mobile workforces.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2

New additions include eSIM and future-proofed wireless communications capabilities for those in the field as well as increased performance, double RAM and storage, ideal for workers needing access to CAD design and schematics. The device delivers improved screen brightness for visibility and increased security as a Microsoft Secured-Core PC. Lastly, it offers enhanced flexibility and ease of use with an additional user-exchangeable expansion bay area to add contact smart card and contactless smart card readers, as well as three customisable buttons on the front frame of the display for quick click.

The TOUGHBOOK G2 will be available in two versions – Standard and a Quick Release SSD model for data sensitive sectors such as emergency services, police forces and defence. The device can also be equipped with an optional emissive backlit keyboard that includes an additional USB Type-A and Type-C ® port. With this capability, the TOUGHBOOK G2 will be a superior successor for both the TOUGHBOOK G1 and TOUGHBOOK 20.

The TOUGHBOOK G2 will come with a rich eco-system of dedicated accessories including vehicle docks for use with or without the keyboard, as well as hand straps, shoulder straps and cases with sanitizable options. For previous TOUGHBOOK G1 and TOUGHBOOK 20 customers, the G2 will be backwards-compatible with the majority of accessories from those devices, including vehicle docks, allowing a seamless transition to the new device.

The TOUGHBOOK G2 is ideally suited to a wide range of mobile work across a variety of sectors. In logistics, the device is perfect for warehouse management tasks or, using its docking and mounting options, as a more flexible alternative to a fixed forklift computing solution. In Field Service maintenance and repair, the 4G connectivity, flexible features for Serial port, 2nd LAN, barcode reader or thermal imaging, and up to 18.5 hour extended battery life come into their own. With a Windows Hello capable 2MP front camera for calls back to the office and an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for capturing documentation and a digitiser pen for accurate biometric signature capture, it’s also fully equipped for reporting and customer-facing interaction.

In construction, the device can be used for site management, planning and checks, thanks to its powerful 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Quad Core) with Intel® vPro® technology and 16GB RAM (32GB optional). When docked in an optional desktop cradle, it can also easily substitute for a PC in construction site offices, with the ability to output in 4K to two external screens.

In transport, the TOUGHBOOK G2 is ideal for personnel from car rescue, to railway train and track maintenance and railway drivers (electronic rail bags), as well as aircraft ground support staff. The TOUGHBOOK has a 1000cd/m² controllable touchscreen brightness for easy viewing in extreme sunlight to the darkness of underground buildings or tunnels. It is fully rugged designed for MIL-STD-810H[1] and has an IP65 rating.

“Mobile workers loved the TOUGHBOOK G1 and 20 but the G2 will steal their hearts,” said Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “It truly is the next generation rugged device for mobile workforces. It offers all the benefits of the latest technology, while maintaining important access to legacy systems, all wrapped up in a more flexible, secure and ultimately even more useable device.”

The TOUGHBOOK G2 tablet comes with a standard 3 year warranty and is available from end of July 2021. Prices start from €2,450 / £2,218 + VAT. For more information visit www.toughbook.eu.

[1] Test will be carried out by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD-810H in 2nd half of 2021.

