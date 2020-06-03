LONDON, 3 JUNE 2020 - GlobalReach Technology, the secure Wi-Fi solutions and services expert, today launched a new tool to help to manage safe social distancing as offices and venues reopen after lockdown. Crowd Insights uses existing public Wi-Fi networks to collect anonymous location, volume and movement data, even without user authentication. Pre-set limits identify crowding, triggering alerts to help the venue proactively manage social distancing and keep customers and staff safe.

GlobalReach Crowd Insights uses data from devices and other wearables to monitor, predict, alert and notify with real-time alerts when thresholds are breached. This helps to identify mass gatherings, traffic pinch points, queues, over-capacity that could risk public health, and to find ways to reduce crowding before it becomes a problem.

Offices can also use the tool to manage social distancing as workplaces reopen. The tool provides proof that employers are taking steps to responsibly maintain staff and customer safety and meet government guidelines.

Alerts, real-time and historic reports are delivered through the Crowd Insights dashboard. The information can also be shown on digital displays for citizens, customers, passengers and others to take their own action.

The information can provide long-term understanding of volumes, dwell time and movement, to support security, safety and commercial planning - such as adding more transportation on a popular route, changing traffic flows in a shopping centre or opening times for a venue.

Chris Bruce, Managing Director, GlobalReach Technology said: “Our customers are keen to reopen, and in some countries retail venues are already back to 40% of normal time footfall, but their priority is that their staff and customers are confident that safety measures are being taken. This is a valuable way to use existing public Wi-Fi networks, to help proactively protect staff, customers and the public, so that they can reopen faster, start to trade and see revenue again.”

More detail here: https://globalreachtech.com/solutions/globalreach-crowd-insights/.

About GlobalReach Technology

We are the experts in helping global operators, venues and enterprises to connect their people and customers safely and securely to Wi-Fi, to create a better user experience and loyalty. Our team provides carrier class Wi-Fi services and solutions to design, build and operate secure Wi-Fi networks for major international cities and brands. Our headquarters are London and we support customers in North America, Europe and Asia.

Chris Bruce, GlobalReach managing director is a Board member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, and our senior team have written industry whitepapers and contributed to the development of Wi-Fi captive portal best practice, secure, Hotspot 2.0 Wi-Fi standards. We are also a member of Seamless Air Alliance, and a key contributor to the development of automatic, secure authentication standards for in-flight Wi-Fi.