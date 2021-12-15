Leading legal software innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has announced the launch of its new ‘Innovation Awards’. The annual Awards scheme will acknowledge and recognise the legal practices and lawyers that have used Zylpha's document bundling software most extensively and creatively within their practices, often digitally transforming previously manual document management systems.

Zylpha Awards

Commenting on the awards, Miranda Evans, Zylpha’s Marketing Manager says; “Beyond the clear commercial incentive of automating the bundling process, we are constantly impressed by the sheer determination of legal practices to deploy our software, ensuring full court compliance and significantly increasing the speed of their document bundling overall as a result. This was particularly apparent during the pandemic where the "work from home" directives and guidelines tested many operations to the limit. As Zylpha Bundling is easy to introduce, use and secure; it is therefore ideal for remote working across practices of all sizes.

“We decided that it was time to recognise these major advances in legal document management by introducing the annual Zylpha Innovation Awards, celebrating the developments and achievements of law firms and individuals, leading the way in legal document management.”

There are 5 award categories and finalists for each are detailed below. The winners who will be announced in January, will each receive an award.

The categories and finalists are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement

To be awarded to the firm that has built the most bundles over the last 12 months. The finalists are:

A H Brooks

Air Passenger Solicitors Ltd

Burstalls Solicitors

Dickinson Parker Hill

Commitment to Technology

Awarded to the firm with the most active users – be they office-bound or working remotely. The finalists are:

Chadwick Lawrence

Chattertons

HMRC

T G Baynes

Bundle of the Year

Awarded to the firm that has built the biggest single bundle (by file size or number of documents/pages) during the last 12 months. The finalists are:

Bluebird Support Services

Rook Irwin Sweeney

Shentons

South London Legal Partnership

Outstanding Individual Achievement

Awarded to the single user who has built the most bundles during the last 12 months. The finalists are:

Collette Stubbs - DMH Stallard

Heather Waight - Merrick Solicitors

Lynn Cooper - Romain Coleman Solicitors

Katie Philpot - South London Legal Partnership

Law Firm of the Year

Deemed overall document bundling Champion across all metrics including creativity in deployment. The finalists are:

Bross Bennett

Chadwick Lawrence

JWP Solicitors

T G Baynes

These are the law firms and lawyers that have derived the greatest benefit from Zylpha; in automating the production of Court compliant legal document bundles. Zylpha’s software streamlines and simplifies the arrangement, formatting and pagination of legal documents, when producing court and other document bundles. By reducing the bundling process from hours to just minutes, legal practices save a considerable amount of time that can then be spent on helping their clients. Zylpha also eliminates many costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file storage, and courier costs. There is also a major security dividend in using Zylpha’s highly secure communications. As a result, the range is especially useful for companies where practice staff are frequently required to work remotely, as is the case with the current pandemic.

There’s a new entry level new online system, offering free bundling, as the first rung on Zylpha’s extensive range of bundling options. Then there’s Pay As You Go systems through to full Enterprise Solutions for more complex bundling requirements. Zylpha also has connectors to most leading legal systems such as iManage, Peppermint, Visualfiles, and LEAP with more to be unveiled in 2022.

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

