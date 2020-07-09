New communications and server room completed on site at busy London hospital, on time and in budget.

9 July 2020 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a new data centre project at Hammersmith Hospital, part of the Imperial College Healthcare Trust, which has over 12,000 staff, caring for around 1.5 million patients a year.

Secure I.T. Environments worked closely with the hospital to help identify the right location for the new server and communications room, deciding on a ground floor location that offered good access, as well as connectivity for the services needed.

The chosen room was fully stripped back and built to a design developed by Secure I.T. Environments that includes 6x19” cabinets, UPS, energy efficient air conditioning systems in N+1 configuration, intelligent power distribution units and an environmental monitoring system. Secure I.T. Environments also provided the electrical infrastructure and structured cabling services for the project, as well as a room deep clean upon completion.

The new server and communications room was completed on time and within budget. It forms part of the Trust’s wider upgrade programme, of which Secure I.T. Environments also completed mechanical and electrical infrastructure upgrade works at its other hospitals.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, commented, “Running any NHS data centre project presents a number of challenges, especially when a site is operating 24/7/365. We have many years’ experience working with NHS Trusts in the UK, successfully delivering projects on sites where the public and staff are constantly present, and downtime is not an option. Those same skills help us deliver great projects for other sectors including retail, education, manufacturing and telecommunications.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

