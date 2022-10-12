At the beginning of 2021, the 250,000th wallbox was produced at KEBA. KEBA has already sold half a million wallboxes over the last just 20 months, making it one of the top performers in Europe. In addition to specialising in intelligent and safe charging technology, the consistent conversion of the product portfolio to climate-neutral charging solutions also boosted sales in the eMobility area of the Austrian automation expert.

KEBA is one of the pioneers in the field of charging infrastructure. Innovative, safe and durable charging solutions have been developed and produced in Linz since 2009 as pioneers for electric mobility. A special feature both then as now is the in-house development of electronics as well as the in-house production and assembly of electronics. This depth of production ensures the highest quality, maximum safety and, above all, reliability.

“Based on our safe, intelligent and durable charging stations, we have succeeded in further strengthening our position as one of the leading European wallbox manufacturers by switching to climate-neutral charging solutions,” says Christoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Energy Automation.

500,000 wallboxes for CPOs, companies and private users

The steep increase in charging stations sold makes it clear how important the eMobility sector has become at KEBA: the first KEBA wallbox was introduced in 2009, and the 250,000th was sold in 2021. Only 20 months later, the sales figures had already exceeded the 500,000 mark.

On the one hand, this rapid growth is related to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. On the other hand, many charging park operators (CPOs) and companies specifically rely on KEBA products. They win people over with their

high reliability in wind and weather, maximum security, automatic restart function after a power failure, intelligent load management of up to 200 wallboxes with the KeContact M20, and simple billing of charging costs.

Private users also benefit: the connectivity enables the wallboxes to be integrated into a smart home as well as the use of self-produced photovoltaic electricity. Requirements that are currently more in demand than ever. The simple billing of charging costs, for example, is a great advantage for company car drivers.

In addition, KEBA has also widely expanded the digital product portfolio in the eMobility sector in recent years and has thus developed from a pure hardware manufacturer to a holistic solution provider. The latest example is the KEBA eMobility App, allowing to manage and control the wallboxes. This gave an additional boost to sales.

Climate-neutral is key

With a clear focus on sustainability, KEBA has long been sourcing purchased components for charging stations mainly regionally. This reduces transport distances and has a positive effect on the CO2 footprint. In April 2021, KEBA first presented the KeContact P30 GREEN EDITION, a climate-neutral wallbox, which quickly became a bestseller. Due to the excellent market response, we decided to switch the portfolio of intelligent charging solutions exclusively to climate-neutral products by the end of 2022. And, of course, the 500,000th wallbox was also produced in a climate-neutral manner – in Upper Austria.

KEBA came up with something special for the 500,000th wallbox: the team asked who should receive and use this special item. The decision to give it to the AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, heart of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, was driven by KEBA’s dedication to climate protection and sustainability.

“Setting clear signals from Austria for climate protection and spreading the word about sustainability is what connects us to the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. We are happy to be able to support the organization and the team around Monika Langthaler,” says Christoph Knogler.

Since its founding in 2017, the Summit has grown into one of the largest and most far-reaching climate conferences in the world. The event offers a platform for successful projects and ideas that motivate, serve as a role model and connect people, companies and climate defenders.

About KEBA eMobility

https://www.keba.com/emobility

KEBA Group

www.keba.com

Photo credits

All images © KEBA Group AG, Print free of charge

Multilingual download: https://dataspace.keba.com/public/download-shares/c87qu08mHdclQGntScsTFD740Ngx2iIP

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Questions & Contact

Stefan Lanzinger

Marketing & Communications

KEBA Energy Automation

Email: lzr@keba.com

Katarina Weissengruber

Corporate Spokesperson for the KEBA Group

Email: wgk@keba.com