Stockholm, Sweden, 21 October 2022– Organizations in Poland are now able to better protect themselves against cyber threats thanks to a new partnership between leading global cyber security solutions provider Holm Security and Polish-based cybersecurity supplier DAGMA IT Security.

Within the last year, 29% of businesses within Poland became the subject of at least one cyber-attack. To tackle the ever-growing number of threats, Holm Security and DAGMA IT have partnered up to introduce Holm Security’s Next-Gen Vulnerability Management platform to the Polish market, giving organizations and companies the resources to stay protected.

The state-of-the-art Next-Gen Vulnerability Management platform enables organizations to identify vulnerabilities across both their technical and human assets. At a time when it is increasingly important to strengthen protective measures against cyber threats, Holm Security’s unique offering pairs traditional system, network, and website scanning together with phishing and awareness training to increase reliance against social engineering whilst vastly reducing an organization’s attack surface.

“The importance of cybersecurity to organizations has never been more essential,” said Holm Security CEO and founder Stefan Thelberg. “As a result of this partnership with DAGMA IT, organizations in Poland will be given the tools needed to proactively scan their infrastructure for vulnerabilities and create a strong line of defense against any malicious activity”.

Distribution of the solutions provided by Holm Security will be handled by DAGMA IT Security. With over 35 years’ experience in the IT sector, DAGMA IT solutions are currently protecting over 6 million Europeans.

Holm Security, alongside DAGMA IT, will be exhibiting next week at IT-SA 365 in Nuremberg, Germany. The event will be running from 25 – 27 October at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, with DAGMA and Holm Security showcasing in Hall 7, Booth Number 7-110.

About Holm Security

Holm Security offers a next-gen vulnerability management platform that proactively equips customers with the optimum defence against cyber-attacks, and ultimately maximises business continuity by ensuring system uptime. The platform covers both technical and human assets by automatically performing scans and reports of networks, systems, and web applications within organizations, as well as providing phishing and awareness training to users – of whom are often deemed the weakest link in the IT environment.

As one of the leading companies in vulnerability management since 2015 and with over 750 customers globally – including in the Nordics, Benelux, United Kingdom, DACH, India and Southeast Asia - Holm Security is an award-winning global company that maintains a local presence, supplying reliable, quality solutions that enable organizations to increase their security posture and minimize their attack surface.

https://www.holmsecurity.com/home-2

About DAGMA IT Security

DAGMA IT Security is one of the most popular Value Added Distributor of IT Security solutions in Poland. Our strength is 35 years of experience in IT industry supported by the expert knowledge of over 200 employees. We are present on Polish market and in the DACH region. Our IT security solutions protected over 6 million Europeans. Our offer is built by solutions recognized all over the world: ESET, Acronis, Stormshield, Safetica, Senhasegura, Holm Security and GateWatcher. We also provide Cybersecurity services like security audits of IT infrastructure and offer IT training e.g. Microsoft or EC-Council. We have ISO certifications: Security Management ISO 27001 and Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015.

About IT-SA EXPO&CONGRESS

The it-sa platform is the HOME OF IT SECURITY: With the it-sa Expo&Congress, it-sa offers an exhibition home to everyone who is professionally dedicated to IT security.

From 25 to 27 October 2022, international IT security experts and decision-makers will once again meet at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg to exchange views on challenges and trends in cyber security. The trade fair is one of the world's largest dialogue platforms for industry-specific IT security solutions. It brings together experts on site in Nuremberg and is a trend barometer for the entire IT security market with current topics, specialist forum contributions and inspiring presentations. The accompanying congress programme Congress@it-sa offers scope for in-depth professional exchanges on concrete questions and specific challenges.

