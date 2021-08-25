Henley-in-Arden, UK, 25 August, 2021 – Lanner, part of Royal HaskoningDHV Digital, have launched the latest version of its flagship software

WITNESS Horizon 24.0 is the most up-to-date incarnation of Lanner’s WITNESS predictive simulation software which enables businesses to create dynamic predictive digital twins of existing or planned business operations, allowing ‘what if’ scenarios to be fully tested before committing time, resources and money.

Now available to download, WITNESS Horizon 24.0 comes with a host of extra features, focusing on ease and speed of use. It seamlessly combines desktop modelling and scalable cloud execution, enabling modellers to work faster and smarter than ever before. Key features include:

IntelliSense and Inherit Scenario functionality to make it quicker to recall system elements within models and to simplify experimentation

Upgrades to support scalable deployment of multiple experimentation scenarios, enabling users to better future proof growth

Large batches of experiments that might previously have taken hours can now take minutes, resulting in more efficient experimentation and results generation when using the integrated WITNESS.io subscription service.

These features enable project managers and engineers to rapidly develop feature-rich models and simulation apps that provide unparalleled insight through data visualization and freedom to test choices in a risk-free virtual environment.

‘What if’ scenarios

This dynamic technology has been helping businesses for over 20 years across a range of industries including manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, fast-moving consumer goods and the service sector.

Sander Zweers, Commercial Officer at Lanner, said:

“WITNESS Horizon 24.0has been designed to support the deployment of multiple experimentation scenarios, with enhanced features and a new fully integrated connectivity to our cloud execution service WITNESS.io. This connectivity lets users run models faster than ever before across multiple cores on the cloud, before analysing the generated data.

“The new features have been designed to empower modellers and analysts as they execute simulation models as part of their organisation’s digital twin strategy.”



Scalable growth

WITNESS.io enables WITNESS solutions to be embedded into external systems, which Lanner has achieved during its work with the Manufacturing Technology Centre on its Factory in a Box project, and custom apps such as Lanner’s Brewery Game, which uses WITNESS.io to execute scenarios created by the players.

Lanner has found that customers are increasingly looking to scale up the number of experiments they are running. Depending on the models’ size and complexity, handling so many scenarios can take a significant amount of time when relying on their desktop’s processing capability.

In response, the team developed WITNESS Horizon 24.0, allowing users to subscribe to WITNESS.io which provides as much capacity as they need to run multiple large-scale experiments.

As demands on time grow and business answers are needed quicker than ever, WITNESS Horizon 24.0 will maximise productivity and boost efficiency by freeing up time to analyse scenario output and make more informed decisions.

Current maintained Lanner customers can download WITNESS Horizon 24.0 from the MyLanner portal. For more information about this latest release and the WITNESS.io subscription service, contact us here: http://www.lanner.com/

