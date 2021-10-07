1/3 of UK consumers are unsatisfied with customer service most of the time

75% of consumers cite 9-5 call centre hours as restrictive

London, UK; October 7th 2021: As Customer Service Week begins, new research from gig customer experience (GigCX) platform Limitless has revealed that consumers are more loyal and more likely to buy from brands that feature customer-led customer service. When it comes to getting advice and support on products and services, the majority of consumers want to communicate with tried and tested product users versus customer service call centre agents.

The research, consisting of 1,000 UK respondents aged 16-54, found that 70% of respondents would trust customer service agents more if they were fellow customers and product or service users themselves.

The research also unveiled that a top priority for consumers is receiving empathetic and genuine responses, and best practice knowledge on using the product or service. This was followed by availability of customer service agents 24/7, with 75% of respondents citing 9-5 call centre hours as restrictive, or requiring customer service outside of these hours.

Additionally, with nearly half of consumers stating that the COVID-19 is no longer a valid excuse for poor customer service, organisations need to re-evaluate how they can meet rising consumer expectations as we enter the post-pandemic era.

Despite significant investments in customer service technology and multi-channel services (i.e. self-service, automated chatbots), the findings also highlight consumer preference for personable and human interactions. The results found that 57% prefer written communication (email, webchat, social media or other) to voice (43%).

Roger Beadle, CEO and Co-Founder of Limitless, says: “Despite the advantages in technology, consumers want down-to-earth, hands-on resolutions to their issues, and that outranks any other demand. This research demonstrates the value of connecting consumers with people who have real-world knowledge of the brands and products they serve in order to ensure customers feel like the person that’s supporting them truly understands and loves the product. This is one of the virtues of GigCX: it’s a model that distributes customer service queries to a crowd of knowledgeable gig experts who use their hands on experience to help customers for the brands they already use.”

Gig Customer Service (or GigCX) is the term used for deploying a gig-based crowd of people to provide customer service. Organisations can route their customer service enquiries securely from their own systems, through a GigCX platform (such as SmartCrowd™) which distributes them to a crowd of knowledgeable gig experts who can answer questions for the brands they love.

Keith Weed, Board Director at WPP & Sainsbury’s and Ex-CMO at Unilever, comments: “The last 18 months have tested brands and shown that consumers want more from their customer experience and purchasing journeys online. Having access to trusted advice and genuine recommendations is a must for competitiveness and growth, and the fact that consumers are more likely to purchase off the back of a positive endorsement is a testament to how the customer experience sector needs to drastically evolve. Consumer expectations have accelerated the CX playing field, and brands must move beyond the traditional contact centre to catch up.”

It’s clear that regardless of the channel, consumer expectations are higher than ever, with personalisation rising up the ranks in customer service priorities.

“In the many months since the pandemic began, consumers have established new expectations when it comes to service, particularly around empathy and human connection,” added Beadle. “Brands can use this as an opportunity to think about their customer service strategy, looking at how they may engage more authentically with consumers.”

About Limitless

Limitless is a gig customer service platform, combining crowdsourcing and AI to help global businesses address their biggest customer service challenges – rising costs, increasing attrition, variability in demand and the need for diversity. Global brands are using Limitless’ SmartCrowd™ technology to connect with their most engaged customers and reward them for providing on-demand customer service that can flex in line with demand. For more information visit our website at www.limitlesstech.com or contact us at www.limitlesstech.com/contact

Media enquiries:

Please contact Maddie Armour-Chelu: marmour-chelu@thecommsco.com