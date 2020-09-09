London, England – September 9, 2020 – Acronis launched Acronis Cyber Protect 15, a B2B-solution integrating backup, disaster recovery, next-generation antimalware, cybersecurity, & endpoint management tools into a single solution. The findings of the Acronis Cyber Readiness Report 2020 illustrate why organizations need a cyber protection solution that reduces complexity and improves security while remaining cost-effective.

With Acronis Cyber Protect 15’s unique integration of data protection & next-generation cybersecurity capabilities – including AI-based behavioral detection that stops zero-day attacks, URL filtering, vulnerability assessments, videoconference protection, & automated patch management – organizations protect against modern cyberthreats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems in the shortest time possible.

Acronis Cyber Readiness Report 2020, which surveyed 3,400 global companies & remote workers in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that only 12% of global employees chose full office work as an ideal work arrangement. A new normal will likely emerge. Among the 20% favoring the “80% office / 20% remote” split, there are the following country-level outliers: France - 33%, Spain – 29%, Switzerland - 28%, and the UK - 27%.

The report also reveals that as hackers target remote workers, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and videoconferencing attacks are the most common tactics used.

Phishing attacks are occurring at historic levels, which is not surprising: research shows only 2% of companies prioritise URL-filtering when choosing a cybersecurity solution.

39% of the companies surveyed experienced videoconferencing attacks in the past three months as workers rely on apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

Acronis Cyber Protection Centers (CPOCs) found that 35% of customer endpoints were exposed to malware attacks that were still getting through the defenses of organizations before the deployment of Acronis Cyber Protect.

The findings illustrate why organizations need a cyber protection solution that reduces complexity and improves security while remaining cost-effective.

The changing cyber threat landscape demands modern protection

“Traditional stand-alone antivirus and backup solutions are unable to protect against sophisticated modern cyberthreats in a dramatically changing environment.” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. Hence, organizations that modernize their stack with integrated data protection and cybersecurity not only gain greater security, but benefit from cost reduction and other scale effects. “The automation and streamlined management of Acronis Cyber Protect 15 means any business can decrease their risk, avoid downtime, and increase their IT team’s productivity,” the founder and CEO of Acronis added.

With Acronis Cyber Protect 15 organizations protect against modern cyberthreats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems faster than any other solution.

The videoconferencing protection prevents the exploitation of apps like Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. In fact, Acronis Cyber Protect prevented code execution exploits in Webex before it was patched by Cisco.

Testing by independent cybersecurity labs such as AV-Test and Virus Bulletin shows that Acronis Cyber Protect’s antimalware detects 100% of malware attacks with zero false positives.

More information about Acronis Cyber Protect 15 & the Acronis Cyber Readiness Report here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/cyber-protect/reviewers/

