AvS – International Trusted Advisors, a consulting firm specializing in succession, executive and board search, as well as ownership advisory, is strengthening its team with the addition of Alexandra Jequier. The expert on best practices in family-owned businesses, family offices, and foundations joins the firm’s office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Alexandra Jequier brings 20 years’ experience in multinationals, family businesses, not-for-profits, and start-ups. Alexandra gained expertise in various industries including consumer goods, professional services, and technology. She believes the greatest asset of businesses is their human capital and helps organizations achieve their full potential. She will advise clients in executive search, board search, board review, succession planning, governance, talent management, and Next Generation development.

Before joining AvS, Alexandra worked in the Big Data division of Atos, a leading global technology group. Previously, she spent five years as Content & Communication Director of the Family Business Network (FBN), the global organization of family-owned businesses. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at the World Economic Forum (WEF). She started her career in marketing and communications at an IT start-up, and also held marketing positions with multinationals in the FMCG sector. Alexandra holds a Master’s degree in Law from Lausanne University. She is a certified Family Business Advisor and an experienced moderator.

“We are pleased to welcome Alexandra Jequier. Her expertise in leadership succession and developing the human capital of family businesses will add significant value to our clients,” says Andreas von Specht, Managing Partner.

AvS – International Trusted Advisors focuses on C-level succession, the recruitment and assessment of executives and non-executive directors, and the development of ownership strategies. It operates globally from offices in Europe, Asia and LatAm.

