Newable Finance have announced the launch of a brand-new Renewable Energy Finance team which will be headed up by Chris Russell, Head of Renewable Energy. Chris brings a decade of specialist experience in the sector.

The sector will be a major growth area as businesses look to invest in more energy-efficient methods from both a financial and environmental prospective. Newable Finance have direct access to multiple Renewable Energy focused lenders to source the best tailored and structured finance packages for clients.

Renewable Energy Finance

Leanne Dawson, Head of Regional Broking comments: “With the demand of lending required within the Renewable Energy sector, the growth anticipated, as well as the complex nature of it, it was imperative that we brought individuals within the business that can provide the expert advice required. This supports our overall business ethos of putting the client at the heart of what we do and making sure that we have the expertise to provide the advice.”

Leading UK broker, Newable Finance, launched at the end of 2020 with the aim of helping SMEs and property backed individuals find the funding they need to grow. With many mainstream banks unable to assist businesses with the funding levels required, Newable Finance specialise in complex and difficult cases providing the customer with direct access to 150+ lenders across the UK, with bespoke solutions offered.

Newable Finance forms a key part of Newable, a leading UK provider of money, advice and workspace to 43,000 SMEs per year; established in 1982.

As the UK government’s legal obligation for Net Zero carbon emissions gets closer, Newable and Newable Finance have the perfect combination of solutions and experience to help businesses take the next step.

Alongside Newable Finance’s renewable energy finance solution, Newable provide advice to businesses on what the UK governments’ Net Zero plan means for them, and how they can incorporate a decarbonisation strategy into their business model to ensure that they remain competitive in the global market place.

For those who are interested in finance for renewable energy projects, visit the Newable Finance website and request a call back.

- ENDS -

To get in touch with a Newable Advisor who can help you plan for Net Zero, please contact: BusinessSupport@newable.co.uk

For more information on Renewable Energy Finance contact Chris Russell on chris.russell@newable.co.uk or phone on 07935 014322.

To find out more about Newable Finance, visit www.newable.co.uk/money/finance

Newable Finance helps businesses access the finance they need to:

Thrive

Expand

Innovate

Grow

Diversify

Newable Finance are a UK finance broker dedicated to finding the right finance solutions for SMEs and property backed businesses across the UK and in every sector.

Being able to access the right funding when it is needed is a critical part of the growth journey of your business. Newable Finance provide clients with the independent perspective, whole of market reach and the depth of experience to secure the fast and flexible finance required to deliver your growth ambitions.

Newable Commercial Finance Limited trading as Newable Finance is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 07474588. Newable Commercial Finance is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is entered on the Financial Services Register www.fca.org.uk/register FRN 723703 | Data Protection number: Z6663758. Newable Commercial Finance is a finance broker, not a lender. Not all products offered by Newable Commercial Finance are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority