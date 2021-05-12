Leading UK brokerage, Newable Finance, dedicated to finding finance for SMEs and property backed businesses, has partnered with Haast, a property development software company. Haast helps property developers manage projects and associated finance.

Haast have built a software platform that automates the entire development process. On completion of answering a short questionnaire, Haast will build a project plan, timeline and appraisal. The company’s goal is to ensure clients save time and improve performance and support with management and implementation.

Newable Finance to partner with Haast

Haast’s clients’ will have a real time view of their developments as well as the funding they received from funding partners such as Newable Finance. Haast’s all in one software system allows clients to check feasibility, connect with suppliers and complete tasks with ease.

Max Fitzgerald, Co-Founder of Haast comments “Both Haast and Newable Finance have a focus on customer experience and it was clear to us from early on that our ambitions were aligned towards making the world of property development and its financial component straight forward and transparent.”

Newable Finance forms a key part of Newable, a leading UK provider of money, advice and workspace to SMEs; established in 1982. Newable Finance is an FCA authorised finance broker specialising in property finance.

Newable Finance is reported to have decades of experience in complex development finance, direct relationships with senior, junior and equity mezzanine funders, and a successful track record in supporting developers through multiple projects.

