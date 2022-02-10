London, New York, Los Angeles 10th February 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), has announced the appointment of Nick Mamouzellos as its new Head of B2B Growth Marketing. The first senior hire since attracting £5m Series B funding and announcing a milestone brand refresh, Nick will play a leading role in Newsflare’s accelerated growth strategy as it stakes its claim as category leader for the monetisation of premium UGV.

Nick Mamouzellos

Nick is a highly experienced growth marketing expert, combining creativity with digital strategy to attract, engage and retain customers. Nick most recently served as Digital Strategist at VIXIO and brings vast experience of leading the strategy and execution of global marketing programmes for organisations such as Pepsi Co, ALM Media, The Michael J Fox Foundation, and Baretz + Brunelle. Results-oriented, Nick has a history of driving continuous growth and building highly engaged customer bases.

Speaking about the appointment, Newsflare’s CCO Neil Rampe said:

“I’m really excited to welcome Nick to the team. Marketing is key in developing our foundation for growth and he is going to help us build on the great work the team have achieved so far in getting us to this milestone moment in the evolution of our company. We were attracted by his obsession with growth, being data-informed, and his excitement about our proposition - capturing and sharing moments that matter.

“2022 is a pivotal year for Newsflare. A year when our dream to become the global market leader for the monetisation of user-generated video (UGV) starts to become a reality and within our reach. It’s nothing short of transformational for our business, for our talented team of people, for our army of filmers, for our customers – publishers, social publishers, TV producers, creative agencies, brands – and for the growth of the creator economy.”

