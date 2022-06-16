London, New York, Los Angeles 16th June 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), has today announced the appointment of Liam Chapman as its new Head of Data Analytics. This newly created role, one of several key appointments following its £5 million series B funding round, will enable Newsflare to target buyers with highly relevant user-generated video (UGV), and help storytellers across TV production, online and social publishing, and brands maximise the value of their video strategies.

With the end of third-party cookies on the horizon, maximising traffic and revenue and meeting higher audience expectations for more meaningful interactions and immersive experiences are key priorities for buyers. Liam’s appointment will allow Newsflare to harness and deliver actionable insights that can be used to drive user experience optimisation, and ensure buyers remain one step ahead when it comes to delivering content that is proven to capture, retain and monetise audiences.

Liam joins Newsflare from Lands’ End Europe, where he held the position of Head of Analytics and brings with him a wealth of experience in using data to understand the wants and needs of users and delivering actionable insights for value-driving decision making. Prior to Lands’ End, Liam held senior analytics roles at BGC Group, Comparethemarket.com and Frontline Group.

Speaking about the appointment, Jon Cornwell, Founder and CEO of Newsflare, commented:

“We are very excited to welcome Liam to Newsflare. Liam is taking on the leadership of a team that develops advanced analytics to help our buyers identify video content that performs. Importantly, insights provided by Liam’s team will increasingly be deployed to direct our filmers to capture video content for which there is a defined market need, giving them a greater opportunity for increased exposure.”

