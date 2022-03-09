London, New York, Los Angeles 9th March 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), has today announced it has hired Nyasha Bass, former Director of Business Development at Hearst Newspapers, as its new US Head of Editorial Sales. Incredibly well connected, Nyasha’s deep experience in building relationships with publishers will be a boon for Newsflare as it seeks to build awareness of its unique capabilities and accelerate growth in the US.

Nyasha’s appointment follows Newsflare’s recent Series B accelerator funding announcement and rebrand. With an investment-led expansion strategy in place, attracting new talent is a top growth priority for Newsflare as it seeks to dominate the user-generated video market.

Nyasha Bass

Prior to her role at Hearst, Nyasha held senior sales and business development roles at Naviga, Accelerate Consulting, and Storyful. Bringing her 15 years of digital media experience to the fore, she will be tasked with targeting growth through new customer acquisition forming key relationships with publishers and finding creative opportunities to help them engage more effectively with audiences using Newsflare’s vast vault of emotionally powerful, authentic, quirky, and even downright brutal UGV content.

Speaking about the appointment, Neil Rampe, CCO at Newsflare, commented: “We’re excited to welcome Nyasha to the team, she brings a tremendous wealth of experience and will play an instrumental role in leading our next phase of growth in the US, the single biggest UGV market in the world. Publisher’s need ‘raw and authentic’ content to connect with audiences who are devoting an increasing proportion of their attention to UGV. We have more exciting announcements to come as we grow awareness of our bustling marketplace of storytellers and establish our brand as the global leader for the monetisation of UGV.”

Nyasha commented: “I’ve joined Newsflare because I am incredibly excited by its differentiated proposition, and the passion it has to help publishers capture the moment and share life’s spectacle with audiences everywhere. Newsflare offers me the unique opportunity to marry my professional experience and skills in sales, licensing, and syndication, with my personal love of all things video. I cannot wait to get started.”

