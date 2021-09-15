15th September 2021. London and Los Angeles: Newsflare, the world-leading user-generated video (UGV) platform for media organisations, social publishers, broadcasters, TV production companies and brands, has now paid out more than $11m to people who uploaded their video to its platform.

Newsflare’s technology automatically authenticates and categorises the self-shot video – captured on smartphones or camera – before making it available for use by its global customer base, including many of the most recognised media brands.

With more than 45,000 people now part of the Newsflare content creation community and the number of contributors more than doubling year on year, the company has established itself as the premier go-to UGV resource for publishers, TV producers, OTT TV streaming providers, agencies, and brands.

Increasingly, video shot by members of the public, in the right place at the right time with their smartphones, captures the moment that a content-hungry population wants to see. Newsflare, with an average of 5,000 new high quality UGV videos added to its platform every month, can provide a trusted flow of that content. With 235,000 videos, Newsflare has the largest collection of rights cleared UGV in the world.

Videos on the Newsflare platform are seen billions of times every year on the internet, TV shows and in advertising campaigns.

“I speak for everyone at Newsflare in expressing just how much we value our creators,” said Jon Cornwell, CEO at Newsflare. “Rewarding them for their hard work and creativity and recognising them for their creative values is a huge part of why we exist. They’re out there, boots on the ground, capturing the moments that matter and we’re here to ensure that they get the reward and recognition that they deserve.

“They capture diverse, unique and powerful new video content every day, ensuring our clients have a constant supply of fresh content that is simple to find and license, so they can engage, entertain and grow audiences and revenues.”

Newsflare, with offices in London, Europe, New York and Los Angeles, discovers and promotes compelling and original video content filmed on mobile phones, Go Pros, video cameras, dash cams, CCTV and other personal devices. It is a unique business committed to taking care of its members and maximising their earnings. Newsflare’s platform offers complete transparency – creators are notified instantly once a client has licensed their video, and then receive their payment within 24 hours.

“Our passion for creator video is at the very heart of our business, and the reason behind our success,” said Cornwell. “Nothing excites us more than when an amazing video comes in. With demand for UGV at an all-time high, videos covering every possible genre and format are flooding in from our creator community in greater numbers than ever before.”

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare is a global leader in premium user-generated video for TV producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers.

Its unique model, which combines tech driven optimisation with the expertise of seasoned editorial and production teams, sources UGC from a diverse partner network and 40,000 strong content creation community. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, a back catalogue of nearly a quarter of a million videos, and an ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

Visit www.Newsflare.com.